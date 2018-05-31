Emergency services called to Norwich Airport after reports of plane circling Norfolk

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Emergency services have been called to Norwich Airport after reports of a plane circling over Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The flight from Norwich to Dalaman, Turkey, took off at 7.49pm and was circling over Norfolk since shortly after take off to around 9pm.

It was then diverted to Brussels Airport where it landed as of around 9.45pm.

Norfolk Police confirmed that Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were the lead on the incident, and that the force was providing road blocks near the airport.

The road blocks were removed at 9pm.

A fire service spokesman said eight crews were called to the scene.