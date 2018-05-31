Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Emergency services called to Norwich Airport after reports of plane circling Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 21:14 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:29 19 August 2018

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Emergency services have been called to Norwich Airport after reports of a plane circling over Norfolk.

The flight from Norwich to Dalaman, Turkey, took off at 7.49pm and was circling over Norfolk since shortly after take off to around 9pm.

It was then diverted to Brussels Airport where it landed as of around 9.45pm.

Norfolk Police confirmed that Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were the lead on the incident, and that the force was providing road blocks near the airport.

The road blocks were removed at 9pm.

A fire service spokesman said eight crews were called to the scene.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists