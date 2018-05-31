Passengers furious after Thomas Cook flight from Norwich Airport is delayed by 22 hours

Norwich Airport (Picture: Bill Smith) Archant © 2008

More than 100 angry passengers have had their flight pushed back by 22 hours after a severe delay at Norwich Airport.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Should be arriving in Turkey shortly but instead we're 7 hours & waiting at Norwich airport. Flight cancelled, got to wait for bags, in a queue and won't be putting us on a new flight until 1530 tomorrow. Happy holidays @ThomasCookUK — Summer Turner (@ragazza_inglese) August 15, 2018

Flight MT590 to Turkey with Thomas Cook was due to depart today at 5.05pm, but has now been delayed due to a problem with the plane and is not due to land until tomorrow at 9.20pm local time.

Passengers had been told of short delays between 5pm and 9.30pm tonight, but have now been informed there will not be a further flight to Dalaman in Turkey until tomorrow due to a “technical fault”.

Gareth Savage, 58, was flying for a family holiday when he got the news and will now have to come back tomorrow afternoon.

“We have got 200 odd people not very happy with long tailbacks waiting to get to customer services,” he said.

@ThomasCookUK flight from Norwich to Dalaman has been delayed for over 3 hours. Yet no one has come to speak to any waiting passengers. Very poor customer service, sort it out. — Will Starling (@Naarwich) August 15, 2018

“There is a lot of angry people here.

“We kept getting told it had been delayed and then were told we would be told by 8.30pm. They didn’t get to us until 9.30pm when they told us the flight had been cancelled and to come back tomorrow.

“We had been told it was going to be delayed by an hour, then another hour. Then they just turned around and said they have all been cancelled and there would not be another flight until tomorrow at 3.30pm.”

Passengers have taken to social media to complain of not being updated by the airline.

@ThomasCookUK shame none of your staff at Norwich airport have customer service training. We have been promised 2 updates and neither has happened. Last one was due at 20:15. Maybe you could send them a message or help them to tell time. #PoorCustomerCare — Barry Good (@pilsbury77) August 15, 2018

Thomas Cook has apologised for the delay and said overnight accommodation is being arranged.

But Barry Good said to the company on Twitter: “Not only do you have no customer service skills. You kick 100 passengers out of an airport with no hotel or care to what happens to a single person who has booked with you. Currently lots of children crying as they have had holidays ruined. Disappointed.”

Mr Savage added: “Obviously we are going to claim compensation, but this means we have lost a day of our holiday we can’t get back. We were supposed to leave at 5pm today and we won’t be getting there until gone 6pm tomorrow now.”

A spokesperson for Thomas Cook said they were having difficulty arranging accommodation because of a “concert in the local area”.

“Our flight from Norwich to Dalaman has been delayed overnight due to a technical fault,” they said. “We are arranging accommodation for as many customers as possible but due to a concert in the local area rooms are limited.

“Where possible we are advising customers to return home or arrange their own accommodation and keep receipts. The safety of our customers and crew is our first priority and we are working to get customers on their way as soon as possible tomorrow.”

Are you one of the affected passengers? Email dominic.gilbert@archant.co.uk.