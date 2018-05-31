Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich 90-year-old breaks ski slope record

PUBLISHED: 10:50 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:58 17 August 2018

Yvonne celebrated her 90th birthday by visiting the snowsports centre. Picture: Brooklands Care Home

Yvonne celebrated her 90th birthday by visiting the snowsports centre. Picture: Brooklands Care Home

Brooklands Care Home

A 90-year-old woman from Norwich has turned heads after snow tubing down a ski slope in Norwich.

Yvonne taking to the slopes. Picture: Brooklands Care HomeYvonne taking to the slopes. Picture: Brooklands Care Home

Staff and visitors alike were amazed at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse when Yvonne Pocklington, who celebrated her ninetieth birthday just two weeks earlier, broke the record for the oldest person to snow tube down its ski slope.

Ms Pocklington had taken to the slopes along with some fellow residents from Brooklands care home in Drayton, Norwich, because her birthday wish was to be “not quite so hot”, during one of the hottest summers in Norfolk since 1976.

One representative of the care home said that Ms Pocklington was “completely fearless” as she embarked on climbing into one of the cushioned rubber tubes before coursing down the club’s dry ski slopes.

They added that “her face when she arrived at the bottom was priceless” and that she was a known daredevil among residents at the care home.

Yvonne Pocklington said she wanted to be Yvonne Pocklington said she wanted to be "not quite so hot" as her birthday wish. Picture: Brooklands Care Home

Of her tubing experience, Ms Pocklington said afterwards: “It was exciting. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I said to Julia [the home manager], ‘You are going to come with me, aren’t you?’.

“When I got to the bottom, I wanted to go up again, but it was quite tiring. I’d like to go again.”

Among the group of residents from the care home attending the day out was also Kate McNae, 75, who is living with dementia.

Having grown up a keen skier, she said: “I skied a lot in Norway when I was young. It was often very cold and my father and mother always told me to be careful!”

Julia Chapman Wright, the home manager at Brooklands who accompanied the group on their day out, said: “Yvonne’s delighted expression when she came off the slope said it all. It was great to be able to grant Yvnonne’s wish and lovely for Kate to be back on the slopes again!”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists