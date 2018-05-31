Norwich 90-year-old breaks ski slope record

Yvonne celebrated her 90th birthday by visiting the snowsports centre. Picture: Brooklands Care Home Brooklands Care Home

A 90-year-old woman from Norwich has turned heads after snow tubing down a ski slope in Norwich.

Yvonne taking to the slopes. Picture: Brooklands Care Home Yvonne taking to the slopes. Picture: Brooklands Care Home

Staff and visitors alike were amazed at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse when Yvonne Pocklington, who celebrated her ninetieth birthday just two weeks earlier, broke the record for the oldest person to snow tube down its ski slope.

Ms Pocklington had taken to the slopes along with some fellow residents from Brooklands care home in Drayton, Norwich, because her birthday wish was to be “not quite so hot”, during one of the hottest summers in Norfolk since 1976.

One representative of the care home said that Ms Pocklington was “completely fearless” as she embarked on climbing into one of the cushioned rubber tubes before coursing down the club’s dry ski slopes.

They added that “her face when she arrived at the bottom was priceless” and that she was a known daredevil among residents at the care home.

Yvonne Pocklington said she wanted to be "not quite so hot" as her birthday wish. Picture: Brooklands Care Home Yvonne Pocklington said she wanted to be "not quite so hot" as her birthday wish. Picture: Brooklands Care Home

Of her tubing experience, Ms Pocklington said afterwards: “It was exciting. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I said to Julia [the home manager], ‘You are going to come with me, aren’t you?’.

“When I got to the bottom, I wanted to go up again, but it was quite tiring. I’d like to go again.”

Among the group of residents from the care home attending the day out was also Kate McNae, 75, who is living with dementia.

Having grown up a keen skier, she said: “I skied a lot in Norway when I was young. It was often very cold and my father and mother always told me to be careful!”

Julia Chapman Wright, the home manager at Brooklands who accompanied the group on their day out, said: “Yvonne’s delighted expression when she came off the slope said it all. It was great to be able to grant Yvnonne’s wish and lovely for Kate to be back on the slopes again!”