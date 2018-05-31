Norfolk youth parliament pens heartfelt message for Ypres wreath

Norfolk County Standard Bearer Ken Thomas, Norfolk County Council Members of Youth Parliament Cameron Hodds and Fee Robinson, Royal British Legion County Chairman John Boisson . Photo: Norfolk County Council Archant

Norfolk’s Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) have penned a heartfelt message to go on a wreath that will be laid in Ypres.

Two of Norfolk County Council’s MYPs, Cameron Hodds and Fee Robinson, met up with the county’s representatives of the Royal British Legion (RBL) who will be making the trip to Belgium this week to commemorate the last 100 days of the First World War.

Mr Hodds said that Norfolk’s four MYPS were honoured to have the opportunity to show their gratitude on behalf of their generation.

Their message said: “100 years later we still remember those who fell fighting for the values we take for granted.

As the young people of Norfolk, we still remember because without them, our lives would not be what they are.”

MYPs are non-party political and raise issues that are affecting young people. They work with local councillors and MPs.