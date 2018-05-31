Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk youth parliament pens heartfelt message for Ypres wreath

PUBLISHED: 20:55 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:55 06 August 2018

Norfolk County Standard Bearer Ken Thomas, Norfolk County Council Members of Youth Parliament Cameron Hodds and Fee Robinson, Royal British Legion County Chairman John Boisson . Photo: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Standard Bearer Ken Thomas, Norfolk County Council Members of Youth Parliament Cameron Hodds and Fee Robinson, Royal British Legion County Chairman John Boisson . Photo: Norfolk County Council

Archant

Norfolk’s Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) have penned a heartfelt message to go on a wreath that will be laid in Ypres.

Two of Norfolk County Council’s MYPs, Cameron Hodds and Fee Robinson, met up with the county’s representatives of the Royal British Legion (RBL) who will be making the trip to Belgium this week to commemorate the last 100 days of the First World War.

Mr Hodds said that Norfolk’s four MYPS were honoured to have the opportunity to show their gratitude on behalf of their generation.

Their message said: “100 years later we still remember those who fell fighting for the values we take for granted.

As the young people of Norfolk, we still remember because without them, our lives would not be what they are.”

MYPs are non-party political and raise issues that are affecting young people. They work with local councillors and MPs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists