New county council chairman launches Norfolk Women’s Charter to inspire women

PUBLISHED: 16:33 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 16:33 27 July 2018

Launch of the Norfolk Women's Charter by Norfolk Councty Council chairman Margaret Stone. The event was also launched on the first ever Norfolk Day. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Launch of the Norfolk Women's Charter by Norfolk Councty Council chairman Margaret Stone. The event was also launched on the first ever Norfolk Day. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

A new “women’s charter” was signed on Norfolk Day during a special event.

Launch of the Norfolk Women's Charter by Norfolk Councty Council chairman Margaret Stone. The event was also launched on the first ever Norfolk Day. (L-R) Baroness Gillian Shephard, Her Honour Judge Maureen Bacon QC, Margaret Stone, Prof Dr Diane DeBell and Dr Wendy Thomson. Picture: Angela Sharpe PhotographyLaunch of the Norfolk Women's Charter by Norfolk Councty Council chairman Margaret Stone. The event was also launched on the first ever Norfolk Day. (L-R) Baroness Gillian Shephard, Her Honour Judge Maureen Bacon QC, Margaret Stone, Prof Dr Diane DeBell and Dr Wendy Thomson. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

It was launched by Norfolk County Council’s new chairman Margaret Stone as part of her aim to celebrate the county’s women during her tenure.

The launch at County Hall was attended by more than 50 professional women and students, who heard from speakers including Baroness Gillian Shephard, Her Honour Judge Maureen Bacon QC and Norfolk County Council’s managing director Dr Wendy Thomson.

Mrs Stone said: “I wanted the theme of my chairmanship, Celebrating Norfolk Women, to convey how we should build aspiration in women by showing there are no boundaries to their attainment in every field.”

Police cadet Hannah Needham, 16, travelled from North Norfolk to attend the event. She said: “It was very motivating to hear about these women and their journeys to get where they wanted to be.”

