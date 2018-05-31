Norfolk set to bake as temperatures head back over 30C

Meredith and Rhiannon Haynes from Norwich enjoy the hot weather on Yarmouth beach. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

If you were hoping to see things cool off and maybe get some rain to revive the garden you maybe out of luck as Norfolk looks set for a return to sweltering weather.

People enjoying the hot summer weather at Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher People enjoying the hot summer weather at Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Temperatures are being forecast to climb back to or above 30C (86F) for the whole of this week — and there is no sign that there will be any rain on the cloudless horizon.

Forecasters said there is a chance of hitting 34C or 35C (95F), which could put Britons in line for the hottest day since the mercury hit 34.5C (94.1F) at Heathrow on June 21 last year.

During the current heatwave, UK temperatures have been approximately 10C higher than average for this time of year.

Nearly all parts of the UK are seeing above average temperatures, but it will be hot or very hot in the East of England.

Chris Bell, of Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Here in East Anglia we are looking at 30C pretty much every day from tomorrow through to Friday and possibly next weekend. It looks generally dry as well. So pretty much dry sunny and hot every day.”

He said southerly winds would add to the sweltering heat and tipped people to head to the beach to seek out cooler breezes.

People enjoying the sunshine on Sea Palling beach. Picture : Antony Kelly People enjoying the sunshine on Sea Palling beach. Picture : Antony Kelly

“Around the coast, particularly right on the beaches, by mid-to-late afternoon there will be a breeze off the sea,” he said. “When you get temperatures that hot and you don’t have strong wind you get sea breezes and that will make it feel a little bit fresher.”

Farmers and gardeners will not see any substantial rainfall, which also won’t help ease the tinder dry conditions that have sparked numerous wildfires across the region.

Mr Bell said: “It has been about six weeks in some places since we have had any measureable rain. That is a pretty impressive dry spell and there is no guaranteed rain in sight. It could be another week before we get any and the chance of that looks most likely next Saturday with the chance of some thunderstorm. But even then I wouldn’t be surprised to see East Anglia missing those.”

He added the long-range forecast looked equally hot and dry. “There is no end for the hot pattern and we could carry it on into August,” he said.