Norfolk runners taking on epic Hadrian's Wall run for charity

Neil Featherby, right, with Nelson's Journey chief executive and seasoned runner Simon Wright.

It is one of the nation’s greatest landmarks and a team of Norfolk runners are hoping to conquer Hadrian’s Wall in just 24 hours as part of an epic charity challenge.

Neil Featherby is one of three runners who will be looking to race through one of the country’s finest Roman monuments as part of an 84-mile run over hilly and tough terrain across the north of England at the end of the month.

The runners will be looking to complete the challenge over the historic landmark, which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, to help raise funds for Hallswood Animal Sanctuary and Nelson’s Journey, which supports bereaved children and their families.

Mr Featherby, who runs Taverham-based Norfolk sports shop Sportslink, is no stranger to such events as a serious athlete who has represented England and Great Britain on a number of occasions, including at World and European Cup level.

But Mr Featherby, who has competed at events all around the world, including the Hong Kong, Malta and Bermuda marathons, completed the same challenge a decade ago, but wanted to do it quicker this time.

He said: “When I did it 10 years ago I did it in three days. It was a fantastic three days, I loved every minute of it but it was always in my head we could do it in 24 hours.

“Whilst I don’t know if this is still possible, we will most certainly be completing the run together irrespective of the final finishing time.”

He added: “We all face challenges as we go through our daily lives for which this challenge really is minimal when compared to the amazing work which the Hallswood Animal Sanctuary and Nelson’s Journey do on a daily basis, 365 days of the year.”

Mr Featherby, now 60, said training for the event, which they are hoping to complete on September 29, had been going well until he went down with a cold in the past few days.

Mr Featherby, who will be joined by runners Chas Allen and Jason Wright, has thanked everyone who has supported them on their way to a £2,000 target.

They have so far received £475 but anyone else who wants to donate should log onto https://www.gofundme.com/run-hadrian039s-wall-in-24 to find out more.