Norfolk Royal British Legion branches to welcome home remembrance torch

The Norfolk Torch of Remembrance is making its journey home from Belgium. Picture: Hugh King Archant

A poignant Torch of Remembrance is making its journey home from Belgium and will be marked with events across Norfolk.

The torch, is currently enroute from the Menin Gate, Ypres, as part of the Great Pilgrimage (GP90).

Once back in Norfolk, the torch will begin its journey of remembrance, starting at Halsey House, Cromer, a care home for ex-serving personnel, on Monday, October 15 at 11am.

Hugh King, public relations officer for Norfolk Royal British Legion, said: “This event is a chance to create a bond with the past and present.

“There will be a short service to remember those who gave their lives during World War One, during the service the torch will be handed from a veteran to a young person as a symbol of remembrance from one generation to the next.“

The torch will be taken across the county using military vehicles provided by the Norfolk Military Vehicles Group.

Schools, cadets and members of the Royal British Legion will be involved with the event along with local authorities, churches and schools creating their own events to run alongside.

Mr King, said: “The key message of the journey is to say ‘Thank You’ to those who bravely gave their lives in World War One, not just those in the forces, people who died in bombings and worked in the factories.”

GP90, organised by the Royal British Legion, saw thousands of members and representatives recreate the 1928 Battlefields Pilgrimage to mark the centenary of the launch of the ‘Hundred Days Offensive’.

Norfolk was represented at the Great Pilgrimage by 41 Branches with members undertaking a variety of roles including standard bearers, wreath layers and carrying a Torch of Remembrance for the county.

The torch can be seen between October 15 - 21 in Cromer, King’s Lynn, Bircham Newton, Thetford, Feltwell, Dereham, Gressenhall, Attleborough, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

For more information visit the Royal British Legion’s website or email Hugh King at h.king595@hotmail.co.uk

