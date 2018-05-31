Norfolk rowers take on 60 miles in one day for county’s children

The two teams travelled 96km in one day. Picture: Jeni Barnacle Jeni Barnacle

Master rowers from across the county have completed a staggering 96km row in one day to help Norfolk’s children in need of support.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two teams travelled 96km in one day. Picture: Jeni Barnacle The two teams travelled 96km in one day. Picture: Jeni Barnacle

Rowing masters from clubs including the Broadland Boat Club and the Norwich Boat Club, have taken up their oars to raise £5,000 for the Norfolk Nurture Hub.

Organiser Jeni Barnacle said: “We completed it in good time, and I’m feeling remarkably good today considering the distance we rowed.”

The route of around 60 miles saw the two boats of five start at Coltishall, sculling down the River Bure across Breydon Water.

Next they rowed up the River Yare, finishing at Pulls Ferry in the centre of Norwich on the River Wensum.

After that, they returned to the Whitlingham Boat Houses for a well-earned celebration.

Ms Barnacle said: “The challenge combines two of my passions – rowing and nurture. As we are raising money for Norfolk children I wanted to make sure I took on a challenge in the local area.

“A 96km row in the Norfolk Boards was a unique challenge and I was joined by my husband, Nigel Kippin and colleagues from the Norwich RC Masters Worlds, Nationals and Henley squad.”

To Ms Barnacle’s knowledge, the route had never been attempted by rowers before.

The Norwich rower said: “I think taking on this challenge captures the ideas of what we want to help the children we support learn. We want to teach them resilience and trust, as well as showing them that age should never be a barrier.”

The team were made up of ‘veteran’ rowers, aged from 33 to 66.

Ms Barnacle, 56, added: “This is also in part to launch #RightToShine the which the Nuture Hub has launched. It’s a campaign that promotes the idea that every child irrespective of ability or background should have the opportunity to shine bright.”

Ms Barnacle, a grandmother of four, said: “It angers me when I go into schools and find curriculums that don’t have the breadth to let children shine in a variety of ways.”

The row has currently raised around £2,500 via justgiving. To donate search on the site for “Rowers take on 60 miles in a day for Norfolk Nurture Hub”.