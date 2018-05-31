Norfolk recycling centres to accept hazardous waste during September and October

People can dump unwanted household chemicals at seven of Norfolk’s recycling centres during September and October.

Insecticides, weed killers and paint are among the range of household chemicals that will be accepted for free at a series of weekend-long events.

Such products are too dangerous to be tipped down drains and cannot be put into regular bins due to the environmental impact.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment development and transport committee said: “Once again we are putting on extra dates at the recycling centres that were most popular in previous years as we’re keen to help people who are wishing to dispose of their household chemicals safely and responsibly.”

There will be a designated area at the recycling centre for residents to take their hazardous waste.

To find out more about the events, including what can be taken along, visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/hazardouswaste