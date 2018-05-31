Search

Norfolk Police fly the flag for Norwich Pride weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:38 26 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:38 26 July 2018

Chief Inspector Craig Miller, Julie Inns and Superintendent Jason Broome with the new community car. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Norfolk Constabulary will be showing its support for the LGBT+ community this weekend.

From 4pm on Friday, July 27, Norfolk Constabulary will be flying the rainbow flag over its headquarters in Wymondham.

The flag will remain flying until 8am on Monday, July 30.

The gesture of support coincides with the Norwich Pride parade, which will take place on Saturday, July 28.

LGBT+ officers and staff, along with police family and allies, will take part in the parade which will feature Norfolk Constabulary’s new community car adorned in rainbow colours.

Nick Dean, deputy chief constable said: “Norfolk Constabulary is proud to support Pride. It gives us the opportunity to celebrate our officers, staff and all that Pride stands for.

“By flying the flag we are able to reinforce our commitment to equality, both within our own workforce and to providing an effective police service to everyone in Norfolk.”

Our Norwich Pride content is sponsored by Flaunt Norwich.

