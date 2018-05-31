Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found safe and well

Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King Archant

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Mr Watson, 47 and who is a grandfather, went missing on Monday after leaving his place of work at Caistor St Edmund at lunchtime.

Tonight Insp Lou Provart, who is running the Norfolk Police control room, confirmed he had been found and was being cared for by officers before being handed to medical teams for further care.

He was found in the Arminghall area.

Insp Provart tweeted from the control room: “Some good news - Andrew has now been found. He is being looked after by officers, and will soon be in the care of medical teams.

“Ch Supt Marshall would like to thank everyone for their help and assistance. Thanks all.”

“Andrew Watson, aged 47, went missing around lunchtime on Monday 20 August.

“He was found safe and well earlier today, Saturday 25 August in the Arminghall area.

“We would like to thank the media and the public for their help with this appeal.

On Friday the family of Mr Watson had issued a statement through Norfolk Police which said: “We all love and miss you. We are all together desperately waiting to hear from you – we just want you to come home. No one is angry or upset with you, please just let us know you are safe. We love you.”

Norfolk police had been searching the Caistor St Edmund area and had used the force’s drone and dogs to try and find him.