Public invited to try out modern and vintage gliders

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 August 2018

Tibenham Airfield during the Norfolk Gliding Club's open day 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tibenham Airfield during the Norfolk Gliding Club's open day 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Members of the public can have the chance to take to the skies this month in a two-seat glider.

Norfolk Gliding Club will be opening its doors on August 18 at Tibenham, on a former Second World War airfield near Long Stratton.

Next year it will be celebrating its 60th anniversary, and to celebrate will be sharing the unique form of flying with the public.

George Odgers, a club member said: “We hope that by having these events we can dispel some of the myths surrounding gliding and hopefully welcome more regular members to our club in the future.”

The club will be offering four types of flights, ranging from £25 to £45, which will range from 10 to 20 minutes each.

This year there will also be the chance to fly in a vintage, open cockpit glider.

Pre-booked flights can be brought online at www.norfolkglidingclub.com/openday

