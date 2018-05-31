Search

Norfolk firefighters called to three rubbish fires in an hour

PUBLISHED: 23:16 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:16 23 August 2018

Fire crews have attended three rubbish fires in an hour in Norfolk. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Fire crews have been called to a series of rubbish fires.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service recieved three seperate call outs to rubbish fires within just an hour on Thursday (August 23) night.

The first call was received at 8.50pm with crews from Reepham and Holt called to a rubbish fire at Foulsham which was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

Then at just before 9.30pm a crew from Carrow was called to a rubbish fire on George Pope Road in Norwich. Hose reels were used to put out the fire.

Then at just after 9.40pm a crew from Martham was called to extinguish a rubbish fire on The Street, Horsey.

