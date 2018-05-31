‘The message is clear: no naked flames outside’ Norfolk Fire Service continues to be put under pressure

Fire crews are dealing with six times as many calls as normal due to the hot dry weather. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Norfolk Fire Service is dealing with six times more calls as normal due to the hot dry weather.

The fire service has said it continues to be put under pressure as the dry spell leads to tinderbox conditions across the county.

Speaking on BBC Radio Norfolk, Gary Collins, head of prevention and protection at Norfolk Fire Service said: “The message is clear, no naked flames outside, respect the wildlife, respect the countryside and don’t be lighting anything because there is no way of controlling it.

“You might think oh I’ll get the garden hose out but actually, once you ignite something in these conditions it will run away with you without any control whatsoever.”

On Tuesday, July 24, 12 fire crews from across Norfolk and Suffolk where called to fight a wildfire in a field in Hinderclay.

Fuelled by strong winds the blaze spread across 60 acres of standing crops and stubble.