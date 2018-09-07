Norfolk FA announce Norwich City Community Sports Foundation as official charity partner

Norfolk FA has announced Norwich City CSF as its charity partner for two years. Picture:Norfolk FA Archant

Norfolk County Football Association has today announced Norwich City Community Sports Foundation (CSF) as its official charity partner for the next two years.

The Foundation is Norwich City Football Club’s official charity and helps over 38,000 people every year achieve their goals through sport, supporting some of the most disadvantaged, disabled, but talented people in the county.

The partnership will see CSF and Norfolk FA work together to develop footballing opportunities in the county.

Michael Banham, chairman of Norfolk FA, said: “We’re very proud of our support to local charities and I’m particularly enthusiastic about this partnership and what both organisations can achieve in football through working closer together.”

A two year fundraising partnership will contribute to the Nest - a new state of the art football facility near Norwich Airport.

Phase one is complete and £9.4m is needed for phase two.