Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk FA announce Norwich City Community Sports Foundation as official charity partner

07 September, 2018 - 09:00
Norfolk FA has announced Norwich City CSF as its charity partner for two years. Picture:Norfolk FA

Norfolk FA has announced Norwich City CSF as its charity partner for two years. Picture:Norfolk FA

Archant

Norfolk County Football Association has today announced Norwich City Community Sports Foundation (CSF) as its official charity partner for the next two years.

The Foundation is Norwich City Football Club’s official charity and helps over 38,000 people every year achieve their goals through sport, supporting some of the most disadvantaged, disabled, but talented people in the county.

The partnership will see CSF and Norfolk FA work together to develop footballing opportunities in the county.

Michael Banham, chairman of Norfolk FA, said: “We’re very proud of our support to local charities and I’m particularly enthusiastic about this partnership and what both organisations can achieve in football through working closer together.”

A two year fundraising partnership will contribute to the Nest - a new state of the art football facility near Norwich Airport.

Phase one is complete and £9.4m is needed for phase two.

Most Read

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant in Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Updated: ‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Norwich’s Carrow Bridge to close for urgent repairs and council bosses warn further disruption could follow

Carrow Bridge will be closed for urgent repair work. Picture: Denise Bradley

Revamped Norwich shop which breached planning rules should be demolished, says councillor

Councillors will be asked to take enforcement action over the Unthank Road shop redevelopment. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists