#NorfolkDay is number one on Twitter

Dr Ben Garrod, Norfolk Day Norfolk Wildlife Trust ambassador, at one of the nature spots he will visit on his Norfolk Day tour on July 27. Picture: SENT IN BY NORFOLK WILDLIFE TRUST SENT IN BY NORFOLK WILDLIFE TRUST

Norfolk Day has arrived and is the top trending UK topic on Twitter this morning.

The day is a chance to celebrate all that is good and unique about this county.

Nearly 300 events are taking place today and across the weekend across various communities, large and small, to mark the special day.

Norfolk Day was launched in Dereham in February this year by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk.

Soon after the launch #NorfolkDay was also a top trending topic on Twitter across the UK.

Today tweets included messages from businesses, charities and many residents.

Farmer Kit Papworth tweeted: “On #NorfolkDay this view on my run this morning says everything I love about this fabulous county. Big skies, beautiful sunrise, a crop of potatoes, two guys in the distance at work early and total silence. #Norfolk @EDP24.”

Jarrold department store in Norwich tweeted: “We are all set for #norfolkday Come and meet the creatives and makers that make Norfolk great!”

And Insp Lou Provart from Norfolk Police tweeted: “Happy #NorfolkDay good citizens of this fine county. The overnight @NorfolkPolice team have held the line and all is looking good for the day ahead. Proud to live and work in this beautiful county.”

The EDP, Norwich Evening News and its sister papers around the county will have live updates and pictures on Norfolk Day events throughout today.

To send in pictures email norfolkday@archant.co.uk