#NorfolkDay is number one on Twitter
PUBLISHED: 08:37 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 18:36 30 July 2018
Norfolk Day has arrived and is the top trending UK topic on Twitter this morning.
The day is a chance to celebrate all that is good and unique about this county.
Nearly 300 events are taking place today and across the weekend across various communities, large and small, to mark the special day.
Norfolk Day was launched in Dereham in February this year by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk.