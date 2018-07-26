Search

Video

#NorfolkDay is number one on Twitter

PUBLISHED: 08:37 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 18:36 30 July 2018

Dr Ben Garrod, Norfolk Day Norfolk Wildlife Trust ambassador, at one of the nature spots he will visit on his Norfolk Day tour on July 27. Picture: SENT IN BY NORFOLK WILDLIFE TRUST

Dr Ben Garrod, Norfolk Day Norfolk Wildlife Trust ambassador, at one of the nature spots he will visit on his Norfolk Day tour on July 27. Picture: SENT IN BY NORFOLK WILDLIFE TRUST

SENT IN BY NORFOLK WILDLIFE TRUST

Norfolk Day has arrived and is the top trending UK topic on Twitter this morning.

https://twitter.com/EDP24/status/1022719210236076032

The day is a chance to celebrate all that is good and unique about this county.

Norfolk Day LogoNorfolk Day Logo

Nearly 300 events are taking place today and across the weekend across various communities, large and small, to mark the special day.

Norfolk Day was launched in Dereham in February this year by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk.

