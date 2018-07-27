Video

Scores of events already planned for first ever Norfolk Day

Herbert Woods' restored boat Spark of Light. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Dozens of communities, organisations and businesses are getting behind the first ever Norfolk Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Museum of the Broads at Stalham Staithe. Picture : ANTONY KELLY Museum of the Broads at Stalham Staithe. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The event takes place on Friday July 27 and anyone can get involved.

To share your ideas on how you plan to celebrate email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

People should include contact names, numbers/emails, a description, locations, times and prices (if applicable) when submitting Norfolk Day event information.

Norfolk residents can also order Norfolk Day materials from the online Norfolk Day Shop.

Below is a list of the events which have been planned so far:

■Bell ringers will be performing a 45-minute quarter peal in St Mary’s Church, South Walsham, from 11am to mark Norfolk Day and commemorate 100 years since the end the First World War.

■Broadland Housing Group staff will be putting together an online video on why they love Norfolk.

■The 21st King’s Lynn Beer Festival, organised by the Vancouver Round Table group and Stuart House Hotel, featuring Norfolk beers, raising money for Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service, Stuart House Hotel, Goodwins Road, King’s Lynn, July 26 (5-11pm), July 27 (noon-11pm), July 28 (noon-11pm), call 01553 772169.

■A nine-mile early morning walk along the old pilgrims’ route from St Andrew’s Church in Great Ryburgh to Walsingham, 6.30-8.30am, visit www.cprenorfolk.org.uk

■The Art of Sailing event where people can create their own miniature boats based on Norfolk’s heritage, Time and Tide Museum, Blackfriars Road, Great Yarmouth, 11am-4pm, normal admission price.

■Big Brass event where people can have a go at brass rubbing, Tolhouse Museum, Tolhouse Street, Great Yarmouth, 11am-4pm, normal admission price.

■Norfolk Day: Fan-cy! event where people can create their own fans as well as learn about its secret language, Elizabethan House Museum, South Quay, Great Yarmouth, 11am-4pm, normal admission price.

■Local musicians will be performing as well as a charity raffle for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, PMT Norwich music store, New Botolph Street, Norwich.

■Cake sale at Virgin Money Lounge, Castle Street, Norwich, in conjunction with TimeNorfolk pregnancy loss charity, 10am-1pm.

■An interactive investigative puzzle called the Paston Puzzle will be running on Norfolk Day as part of the The Paston Treasure: Riches and Rarities of the Known World exhibition, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.

■Start-Rite clearance event including special offers of shoes from £5-£20, Start-Rite Shoes Outlet, Peachman Way, Broadland Business Park, Norwich, 9am-6pm.

■Special discounts at Wardrobes of Wymondham, Fairland Street, Wymondham.

■Anchorage Veterinary Practice hosting family fun activities including practice tours, a cake sale, animal-themed cocktail drinks, exotic animal handling, prize draw and a fun dog show from noon-1.30pm, South Walsham Road, Acle.

■The East Anglian Air Ambulance is hosting its Norfolk Inspiration Awards.

■Pollard and Read lingerie store is offering discounts on Caro London nightwear, Shirehall Plain, Holt.

■The Tannery leather shop in Holt is displaying its findings in the history of Holt in a window display as well as running a competition to win a special owl key ring, Bull Street, Holt, visit www.thetannery.co.uk/p/5395/Owl-Keyring-P292

■An intergenerational sports day at Norwich School, hosted by Norwich School and Friend in Deed, Cathedral Close, Norwich, 10am-noon.

■The Gym on Hall Road, Norwich, is running an open day with Norfolk-themed events, classes and challenges and offers including a free day pass code (NORFOLKDAY) for anyone to come and try the gym.

■Condiment fans can buy a jar of the new Norwich Mustard, created after a Crowdfunding campaign after Colman’s announced it was leaving Norwich. The stall is at House of Fraser, intu Chapelfield, Norwich on July 27, 28 and 29.

■The Hoste Hotel and Spa is holding a Norfolk-themed three-course menu, served alongside two Norfolk cocktails, from noon-5pm. It is also holding a free Remember Nelson exhibition from 9am-7pm. All at The Hoste Hotel and Spa, The Green, Burnham Market.

■Norwich Time Travellers reminiscence group will host its free drop-in Enriching the List session focussing on Norwich’s listed buildings, Norfolk and Norwich Milennium Library, The Forum, Norwich, 10.30am-noon.

■More than 200,000 images of Norfolk locations and people can be viewed at the following libraries as part of the Just a Cuppa Norfolk mardle event - Acle, Blofield, Caister, Diss, Downham Market, Earlham, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Hellesdon. Hunstanton, Marham, Poringland, Thetford, Wymondham.

■Libraries at Gaywood, Cromer, North Walsham, Great Yarmouth, Harleston, Tuckswood, Norfolk and Norwich Milennium are hosting StoryWalks outdoor sessions to bring books alive for 3-7-year-olds.

■Local history displays at Acle, King’s Lynn, Loddon, Thetford, Wells and Wroxham libraries.

■Green screen technology will be combined with the Picture Norfolk collection for the Picture Yourself in the Past event at Attleborough, Hethersett and Great Yarmouth libraries.

■Display of artists’ Norfolk-themed work at Great Yarmouth library.

■Swaffham Museum Manager Dr Sue Gattuso will be holding a history walk from Swaffham library at 2pm.

■Norfolk Knowledge quiz at Dereham library, High Street, Dereham, 7.30-9.30pm, £3 per person.

■Cut-price admission to City of Norwich Aviation Museum, Old Norwich Road, Horsham St Faith, £2 for adults, £1 for children.

■Display of old memorabilia, exhibition of Hunstanton miscellany and tea and cake, served from 10am-noon, at Hunstanton library.

■Attlebridge-based paint manufacturer Fenwick and Tilbrook launching a brand new colour, Lavender Fields, for Norfolk Day. Fenwick and Tilbrook has also launched public competition to inspire its next new paint colour and celebrate the best of the region. Entrants must be of a photo of a favourite Norfolk location and sent to clare@fenwickandtilbrook.com by July 22. The winner will receive a day out for four at Pensthorpe Natural Park.

■Teddy bear’s picnic, visiting zoo, crafts, balloon art, magician, football, party games and free raffle, Holy Trinity Church, Salhouse Road, Rackheath.

■Free event for children aged 0-5 focusing on the tradition of the Norfolk dumpling by the Spin-Off Theatre Company, York Tavern, Leicester Street, Norwich, 2-4pm.

■Jarrold store in Norwich will be hosting local producers, artists, makers and suppliers on July 27, 28 and 29 www.jarrold.co.uk/events-diary/events-list

■Frere Road Community Centre celebration including Zumba, yoga, a smoothie workshop, children’s games and a performance by the Thorpe St Andrew Community Choir, Frere Road Community Centre, Heartsease Estate, Norwich, 11am-5pm, free.

■Competition to win a Norfolk Country Cottages break up to £250, a year’s supply of Kettle Chips and behind-the-scenes tour of Kettle Chips factory, visit www.norfolkcottages.co.uk

■Auction of Ruddy Muddy piece celebrating Norfolk Day for Home-Start Norfolk, bids need to be put in by midnight on Friday, July 27, by emailing info@totally-dynamic.co.uk

■Guinness World Record attempt to get the largest gathering of people dressed up as hares in one area at the Broads Authority’s Totally Broads Day at Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse, organised by South Norfolk Council, 1-2pm, www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/norfolkday

■Free exhibition on the life of Margaret Paston, who lived in Norfolk in the 15th century and was a key figure on the Paston Letters history, St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Main Road/Mill Road, Mautby, 10am-noon, www.dioceseofnorwich.org/news/events/

■The Bear Shop on Elm Hill, Norwich, is offering a 10pc discount on anything in the shop, all day.

■Free exhibition featuring local historic personalities, All Saints’ Church, East Winch, 10am-4pm, www.dioceseofnorwich.org/news/events/

■Wild Norfolk beers, created by Wildcraft Brewery, sold across Norfolk restaurants, cafés and pubs, www.wildcraftbrewery.co.uk



■Visitors to Redwings Horse Sanctuary centres in Aylsham or Caldecott between July 27-29 are in with the chance of winning a year’s free sponsorship of an adoption star horse or donkey at either site by sharing pictures from their visit on the Redwings Horse Sanctuary Facebook page or on Twitter via @RedwingsHS. Family events will also be held at the centres between July 27-July 29.

■Drop-in day at Edgefield Village Hall including stalls promoting local businesses, groups as well as a chance to chat with old and new friends and view pictures past and present of the village, proceeds towards the village hall, 7am-6pm.

■Live music by jazz band the Water Rats at the White Horse pub, Upton, time TBC, 01493 750696.

■Free tours around St George’s Distillery at Roudham, 10am-4pm, to book call 01953 717939 or email www.englishwhisky.co.uk

■Cream teas at All Saints’ Church, Freethorpe, 2-4pm.

■Schools across Norfolk can enter pictures of pupils reading in the best reading spot for a chance to win a free visit from Norfolk author Benjamin Scott. Competition organised by the Beanstalk charity and posts should explain why they are best areas to read. Pictures to be uploaded to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #bestreadingpostinnorfolk and #norfolkday between July 18 and midnight on July 24. Entries must tag @BeanstalkEast, www.beanstalkcharity.org.uk

■Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich giving out cake and hosting a Norfolk-themed community art display. It will also be hosting a competition to make the best Norfolk-themed cake. Bring your cake along to the centre at 12.30pm on July 27 for judging for the chance to win a £50 voucher and £50 cash prize. Email kim.dodd@toolboxgroup.global to get involved with the art display.

■The Norfolk Day logo will be projected onto Norwich Castle the night before Norfolk Day on July 26 and the evening of July 27.

■Picnic and children’s talent show on Mattishall village green where people are encouraged to dress in black and yellow, noon-3pm, clerk@mattishallpc.info

■Half price entry to Mannington Estate gardens and a display in the hall revealing Walpole family connections to Norfolk over the past five centuries, 01263 584175.

■Norfolk-themed menu at Revelation Café, St Michael at Plea Church, Redwell Street, Norwich, call 01603 766978 to book in advance.

■Feltwell village fete including traditional, church tower tours and the annual Jelly Bean spitting contest, from 4pm, free entry.

■Lakenham Creamery open day, including dad’s outrageous shirt competition and free ice cream tastings, Trafalgar Street, Norwich, 10am-4pm, £2 per adult, free for children five and under, £5 for family ticket.

■All day quiz of Norfolk dialect at Seadell Shops, Beach Road, Hemsby, 01493 730041.

■Community day at London Tavern, Church Street, Attleborough, including local beers, gins, homemade cakes, flower demonstrations, children’s teddy bear’s picnic and disco and karaoke, from 11am.

■Free emergency first aid at work training for 12 people at Britania Safety and Training, Wymondham, www.britanniaits.com

■Performance of four TS Eliot poems by Peter Wilson at Holt Festival, followed by a Q&A by Dame Margaret Hodge, St Andrew’s Church, Church Street, Holt, July 27, 4pm, £15/£5, 01603 598699, www.holtfestival.org

■Comedy performance by the Nimmo Twins for Holt Festival, Auden Theatre, Holt, July 27, 6pm, £20/£5, 01603 598699, www.holtfestival.org.uk

■Free exhibition of paintings by the late John Hurt for the Holt Festival, Auden Theatre foyer mezzanine, from July 21-July 29, 11am-7.30pm.

■Free entry for children to Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, which will also serve up a Norfolk Day cake and Norfolk-based food and drink in its tearoom, South Walsham, 10am-5pm, www.fairhavengarden.co.uk

■Staff members from Hatch Brenner Solicitors in Norwich will be joining representatives from Cruse Bereavement Care for a picnic on Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich.

■Free architectural consultation at Chaplin Farrant architects, Yarmouth Road, Norwich, to book a 20-minute appointment call Laura Broxton on 01603 700000.

■Farming, history and food event at St Botolph’s Church, Banningham, food taster sessions from 11am-noon and 2-3pm, bowls demonstrations on Banningham village green and coffees and cream teas being served up for charity at the Banningham Crown, www.dioceseofnorwich.org/news/events/

■Hymnathon by members of the Choir of Christ Church to raise church funds, Christ Church, Eaton, 4pm, www.dioceseofnorwich.org/news/events/

■Free entertainment on Aylsham Market Place by 5 Shades of Grey, Broadland School of Dance and Sutton School of Dance, July 28, 9am-1pm.

■Free open day at Dereham Indoor Bowling Centre, Dereham Leisure Centre, Station Road, 10am-2pm.

■Line dancing and Norfolk turkey salad supper in Jephson Hall, Walpole Cross Keys, 7pm.

■Family entertainment hosted by Razz the Clown and Auntie Pearl including magic, music and balloons, North Wymondham Community Centre, Lime Tree Avenue, Wymondham, to celebrate roof repairs of the community centre, 7-9.30pm, tickets cost £5 per family table, call 01953 600563 to book.

■Display of old scrapbooks compiled over four decades from late 1930s until early 1970s by Mary Nelson, past local resident of Colkirk, at Fakenham library, 2-7pm.

■Garden party to launch a project to raise money to build a community shop and café within the historic walled garden at Little Plumstead, Great Plumstead Village Hall, Church Road, 4-8pm. More details at www.thewalledgardenshop.co.uk

■Realistic artificial ferns, palms, flowers and shrubs will be on show in a pop-up garden by Blooming Artificial on Hay Hill, Norwich, all day until 6pm, www.bloomingartificial.co.uk/pop-up-garden

■Warehouse Antiques and Collectables on Garage Lane, Setchey, is hosting a free valuation day, 9am-6pm.

■A Steiff bear expert will be on hand for advice at the Steiff Shop on Garage Lane, Setchey, from 9am-6pm. People can also bring their own Steiff bears to the event.

■Norfolk beer and gin tasting day and raffle at Beers of Europe on Garage Lane, Setchey, 9am-6pm.

■Family golf experience at Royal Norwich Golf Club, children can take part in putting and more experienced players can develop their technique in a free lesson with a PGA professional on the chipping net, from 9am, Drayton High Road, Norwich, to register email mail@royalnorwichgolf.co.uk

■Norfolk Broads Direct is running a Why I Love the Broads photo competition depicting people’s favourite memory of the Broads. The winner will receive a full day boat hire for themselves and up to seven other people. Email entries to jamesg@broads.co.uk or submit photos to a Norfolk Broads Direct Facebook post. Competition closes on July 25, www.broads.co.uk

■Hevingham community coffee morning for the Hevingham Givers, Westgate, 10am-noon, 01603 754066.

■The Feed market stall on Norwich Market (Row A, stall 24/5) is offering a free sharing bag of Kettle Chips to the first 100 people on Norfolk Day. Everyone who visits the stall on Norfolk Day can be entered into a draw to win a visit to Kettle Foods.

■Drayton residents are taking part in a quiz taking the form of a story for Norfolk Day, which has words missing. Quiz sheets are available from Drayton Village Hall at its strawberry tea event on June 16 at 2pm and coffee morning on July 6. Details are on Drayton Village Hall Facebook page.

■Lamberts building material store on Whiffler Road, Norwich, will be offering in-store discounts, hosting a barbecue and inviting tool and construction suppliers to give demonstrations, running Norfolk quizzes and competitions and giving away Norfolk Day t-shirts, 7.30am-5pm, 01603 422101.

■Open day and tour at Woodspring House residential care home, Bridge Street, Fakenham, 10.30am-4.30pm, 07775 722441, donnahannent@yahoo.co.uk. Tea and coffee will be served in the Orangery, alongside activities, and a barbecue with music by Banjo-Man will start at 2.30pm.

■Roys of Wroxham will be showcasing its local food and drink suppliers as well as giving out samples of the goods. During the weekend of July 28/29 the store will have promotions on Norfolk produce. During the run up to Norfolk Day there will be a giveaway to win a hamper full of Norfolk items on the Roys of Wroxham Facebook page.

■Notcutts Garden Centre on Daniels Road, Norwich, will be hosting Norfolk-related activities during the day.

■Norfolk Comedy Festival, Green Dragon Tavern, Church Street, Wymondham, from 2pm-7pm on Sunday, July 29, starring Normal For Norfolk, Second Hand Scott and Other Nonsense, Alex Oliver, The Intellectual Hooligans, Harrison Salter, Dom Mackie, That Was The Quiz That Was, Hooma Comedy presents Tom Fitzhigham (£6.50), @hoomacomedy, 01953 607907.

■Barbecue night, live music, Norfolk food and drink, Beach Café, Beach Road, Wells, from 5pm, 01328 713055.

■Celebration of the Sea menu, Yaxham Waters Holiday Park, Dereham Road, Dereham, celebrating coastal produce from Norfolk, all day, www.yaxhamwaters.co.uk



■Enterprise Centre open day, the Enterprise Centre, Research Park, University of East Anglia, University Drive, Norwich, tours, afternoon tea, beach party, from 11am, theenterprisecentre.recption@uea.ac.uk

■Free entry to Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell, Bridewell Alley, Norwich, all day, www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/museum-of-norwich



■Free entry to Stranger’s Hall museum, Charing Cross, Norwich, all day, www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/strangers-hall

■Family activities inspired by Paston Treasure Trail, Norwich Castle, all day, www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/norwich-castle



■Sporle WI is hosting a coffee morning for Breast Cancer Care, 10.30am-12.30pm, Sporle Community Centre.

■Bunting display by Barford, Wramplingham and District WI around the bus shelter on the B1108 opposite the Cock Inn to raise awareness of WI and Norfolk WI contribution to Norfolk Bus Forum, 7.40am, 01603 759747, email Sandra Tovee on sandratovee@gmail.com

■Caston WI members will be putting out the bunting and hosting a coffee morning, lynnewellbelove@btinternet.com

■Poringland WI members will be putting bunting around the village including the bus shelter and seat outside the community centre, dickles17@hotmail.com

■Members of Coltishall and Horstead WI are hoping to open their herb garden at Coltishall’s community garden at 11am on Norfolk Day, rjandtp-rose@yahoo.co.uk

■Children’s cake decorating activity and competition by Caister-on-Sea WI, Caister Community Centre, Beach Road, Caister, registration forms are available from the community centre, email Ruth Bond on ruthkbond62@yahoo.com

■Members of Norwich All Saints WI helping out at Salvation Army soup kitchen and giving out cakes, Norwich, email Kathy Riviere on kathy@4msl.com

■The Pickenhams’ WI is decorating the Blue Lion pub in North Pickenham and giving out Norfolk cake and sandwiches during the day, Blue Lion pub, Houghton Lane, email Melanie Cousins on melanie.cousins@tesco.net

■Members of Rock Buns and Rolling Pins WI will give out lavender posies to people in North Walsham, email Juliet Wright on rockbunsandrollingpins@gmail.com

■Sheringham WI is hosting a Norfolk cake stall, Ottendorf Gree, Sheringham, email Liz Withington on presidentsewi@gmail.com

■Members of Southery WI will do a litter pick in Southery and sing hymns and host afternoon tea in the village church.

■Members of Swallowtail WI in Sprowston will hide painted garden rocks with WI-themed designs in the area, working with the Norfolk Rocks UK group, residents can take part, email Szara Froud on darkgoblin74@gmail.com

■Erpingham and Calthorpe WI will be serving morning coffee, tea and cakes at Erpingham with Calthorpe Village Hall, The Street, Erpingham, 10am-noon. Walking maps and history booklets on the local area will be available for sale at the village hall from 9am. WI crafts and the group’s project to create a textile map of the village will also be on show.

■Celebrating Norfolk Service, Ecumenical Celebration for Christians, St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich, 9.30am, www.dioceseofnorwich.org/news/events/

■Coffee morning by Attleborough WI, Attleborough Town Hall, Queen’s Square, 10am-1pm, 01263 739983, k.henshaw519@btinternet.com

■Special restaurant menu and offers, Downham Home and Garden Store restaurant, Stonecross Lane, Downham Market.

■Norfolk community photo challenge, competition for pictures celebrating community life/groups across the county, deadline for entries May 31, email helentuttle@norfolkfoundation.com, 01603 623958, www.norfolkfoundation.com/capture-your-community



■Pop-up Porkstork stall, House of Fraser at intu Chapelfield, Norwich, 9am-7pm, more than 20 Norfolk food and drink producers selling their products.

■Fun day at Lathams of Potter Heigham including craft and food and drink stalls, children’s events and charity collection by Happisburgh Coast Watch, Lathams of Potter Heigham, Bridge Road, 10.30am-5.30pm, July 27 and 28, www.lathams-potter-heigham.co.uk

■Catton Afternoon Townswomen’s Guild party, games, quiz, tea and cakes, Lecture Room at Rosebery Road Methodist Church, Norwich, 2-4.30pm.

■Flower festival, Thetford Methodist Church, Tanner Street, July 27, 28, 29, Old Bootiful theme.

■Norfolk-themed menu, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital main restaurant, contact Richard Hughes on 07725144334 or hughes2403@aol.com

■Finals day for the Lawn Tennis Association Summer County Cup, Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, Cromer Road, 10am-close, 01263 513741.

■Celebrating Community-Understanding Mental Health talk, All Saints’ Church, Belton, 2-5.30pm and 6.30-8.30pm, 01493 780822, 01493 780776, www.dioceseofnorwich.org/news/events/

■Bee Painting Day, Paint Pots, Downham Market High Street, customers can paint bee-shaped pottery, 11am-4pm, 01366 386189.

■Norfolk Day menu, The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross, all day, 01508 492497, http://thewildebeest.co.uk/_Taste_of_Norfolk_

■Woodforde’s Brewery selling limited edition Norfolk Day beer called Break Birthday Brew in aid of Break children’s charity, www.woodfordes.co.uk

■Triorca international youth orchestra performance at OPEN Norwich, Bank Plain, 7.30pm-9.30pm, £20/£15, 01603 763111, www.opennorwich.org.uk



■The Assembly House afternoon tea, Norwich, 12-5pm, 01603 626402.

■Totally Broads free family fun day, Whitlingham Country Park, Trowse, 11am-3pm, 01603 756089, www.visitthebroads.co.uk



■North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust cruise from Ebridge Mill to Spa Common and canal history walk, 10am/noon/2pm/4pm from Ebridge Mill, £7.50, 07585 160772, www.nwdct.org

■Wherry Hathor boat open day, How Hill, all day, admin@wherryyachtcharter.org/ www.wherryyachtcharter.org



■Parish in Bloom Flower Festival, All Saints’ Church, Lessingham, July 27 (noon-4pm), July 28 (10am-5pm), July 29 (10am-4pm), margaret@bobhenderson.plus.com.

■206-mile county motorcycle ride, from 9am, 01366 728040, ricardo48@hotmail.co.uk, www.thetfordmotorcycleclub.org



■Family Fair including a car boot, gift and craft stalls and donkey rides, All Saints Parish Hall, Beach Road, Scratby, 10am-4pm, call Tina Hewitt on 01493 730587 to book a stall.

■The Eaton Experience golf tournament, taster session and barbecue, Eaton Golf Club, Newmarket Road, 3pm, 01603 451686.

■Free fitness classes for all ages and abilities, Norwich Fitness Club, Drayton High Road, Drayton, all day, 07867 780364.

■First training session organised by Proud Canaries (Official Norwich City Football Club LGBT fans and friends group), time TBC, info@prideinfootball.co.uk.

■Cast In Stone garden ornaments, in Wendling, is doing a special commemorative cast, time TBC, 07888 832444, castinstoneornaments@yahoo.co.uk.

■Free entry to Museum of the Broads and Victorian steamboat trips to Barton Broad, Staithe Road, Stalham, 10am-4.30pm, there will be a charge for boat trips, 01692 581681, www.museumofthebroads.org.uk



■Afternoon tea with musical entertainment from the JIVEBUNNIES, Aylsham Care Trust (ACT) centre, St Michael’s Avenue, Aylsham, from 3pm, tickets to be bought in advance from Barnwell Print of Aylsham, £8 per adult, £4 per child, 01263 733385.

■Trenowath Place, King’s Lynn, residents’ barbecue, 3pm, 07845745142.

■Private garden party, Burgh House Residential Care Home, Burgh Castle, for residents and families only.

■Sainsbury Centre exhibitions, Norwich, two for one entry to SUPERSTRUCTURES: The New Architecture 1960-1990 on July 27, 10am-6pm, £12/£10.50 concessions, 01603 593199.

■Barbecue, cream tea and entertainment, Halsey House Care Home, Cromer, 11am-noon/1.30pm-2.30pm, 01263 517938.

■Norfolk Day meal at Silver Road Community Centre, Silver Road, Norwich, Norfolk Day meal, 6pm-8pm, 07786 694325, hello@silverroadcc.org

■Music concert by guitarists Julian Vickers and Daniel Bovey, Park House Hotel, Sandringham Estate, 5pm, 01553 764864, www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk



■Gig in the Park, Diss Park, talent competition for young performers, July 27-29, www.gig-in-the-park.co.uk



■Street food and local beers being sold at community event, the Fox Inn, Garboldisham, from 4pm, foxinngarboldisham@gmail.com

■Sheringham Golf Club tournament, auction, raffle, time TBC, 01263 823488.

■A Taste of Norfolk menu, Warwick Street Social, Warwick Street, Norwich, all day, 01603 627687, visit www.warwickstsocial.co.uk/files/NORFOLKDAYMENU27JULY43.pdf or www.warwickstsocial.co.uk

■Cribbage tournament between Norfolk cribbage leagues, doors open at 6.30pm, tournament starts at 7.30pm, Top of the Terrace Bar, Carrow Road, Norwich, £6 entry for a pair before July 20 and £10 entry for a pair in the night, contact Siv Sears, 07478 879152.

■Craft stalls and entertainment, the Lacon Arms, Hemsby, 01493 733281.

■Live poetry reading, Banningham Crown, Banningham, it will include an open mic session and charity raffle and sales of poetry books for Parkinson’s UK, 8pm, 01263 733534.

■Live painting demonstration of Norwich Market by John Patchett, 10am-2pm, 01502 710491.

■Limited edition Norfolk Day Sunrise and Norfolk Day Sunset beers by Norfolk Brewhouse sold across 70 pubs, 01328 878495.

■Children’s treasure hunt and Beetle drive, Potter Heigham Village Hall, 4-6pm (treasure hunt) and 7.30pm (Beetle drive), 01692 670852/01692 670878 to book.

■Live theatre, Woodforde’s Brewery, Woodbastwick, Strange Fascination Theatre performance of Journey to the Centre of the Earth, 7pm, £12 adults/£7 children (six-16 years)/free for children under five, £35 for a family ticket, 01603 720353, 01603 720003, www.woodfordes.co.uk



■Pop-up stall on Norwich Market by Seasons Bounty (marmalade/jam producer), unit 14, from July 23-July 28, 9am-5pm, selling 60 Norfolk Day jams, 07707029940.

■Family fun day about reed cutting and Norfolk wildlife, the New Inn, Rockland St Mary, all day, 01508 538211.

■Sports demonstrations and open park morning, Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, Beach Road, all day, 01493 733610.

■Norfolk-themed barbecue and beer festival, Thomas Paine Hotel, Thetford, 01842 750372.

■Free slice of cake at the open house event “A Slice of Norfolk WI life”, at the headquarters of Norfolk Federation of Women’s Institutes, Evelyn Suffield House, All Saints Green, Norwich, 10.30am-3pm, 01603 624580.

■BeWILDerwood photo competition, visitors can take pictures of themselves at the attraction’s Trecherous Trail with Norfolk Marshes, share on social media using #NorfolkDay, #BeWILDerwood and #NorfolkMarshes, 01692 633033.

■Aylsham Country Market, Aylsham Town Hall, where children can make a Norfolk Day flag, 8.30am-noon, 01263 862396.

■Two free tours of historic Britons Arms Coffee House, Elm Hill, Norwich, 10.30am-3pm, book by calling 01603 213999.

■City sightseeing bus tour around Norwich, leaves Castle Meadow at 4.30pm, book by calling 01603 213999.

■Free backstage tour of Norwich Theatre Royal.

■Evacuees-themed afternoon tea and dance event, Dereham Meeting Point, St Withburga Lane, 1940s dress code, 10am-3.30pm, derehammeetingpoint@gmail.com, 01362 698866.

■Buy Local Norfolk challenge, shoppers are being encouraged to buy local for a week through the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce project.

■Green Farm Coffee in Rackheath will be creating a new coffee.

■Wymondham Dementia Support Group will be making a special Cromer trip.

■Reeverberate Ceilidh will perform traditional folk tunes and Norfolk sea shanties, Millenium Plain, Norwich, 1pm-4pm.

■Scarecrow competition hosted by MESH Neighbourhood Project at Shrublands Youth and Adult centre, Magdalen Way, Gorleston, 10am-noon. A family picnic will take place at the centre from noon and traditional Norfolk food will be served up by the café, contact Julie Green on 01493 604739.

■Street party, Hermitage Close, Acle, time TBC.

■Thatching Open Day, Church of St John, Maddermarket, Pottergate, Norwich, talks taking place every hour from 10am-4pm.

■Knit and natter and hook and yarn event at the Lost Sheep Wool Shop, 1 Belle Vue, Main Road, Rollesby.

■Woolly mammoth activities and educational talks at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade.

■Poetry readings, an exhibition of paintings of local scenes, flower arranging and performances in Norwich Cathedral and nave from Nigel Reeve, Teyha Johnson, Alan Heath, Lisa Redford, Fine City Chorus, Pypedream Brass Quintet, Richard Sutton, Norwich Ukulele Society and ‘Norwich Harmony’ Ladies Barbershop Chorus, 10.30am-9pm, free, visit www.cathedral.org.uk

■Free fun family day featuring a dog show, miniature therapy donkeys, face painting and arts and crafts, Gold Park, Mundesley, noon-4pm.

■Barnes Brinkcraft in Hoveton offering 20pc off six of its boat hire cruises.

■NBK Trade on Alston Road, Hellesdon, Norwich, offering multi-buy discounts, decorating its shop with Norfolk Day merchandise and working with school children.

■Target Trees, a tree consultant business, will show Norfolk flags in trees across the county.

■Holkham Hall will host children’s activities, games, crafts, a Norfolk quiz and community group stalls throughout Norfolk Day.

■Traditional family fete, including hook-a-duck, mini waltzers, swing boats, and a dog show, Waterloo Park, Norwich, noon-5pm, July 27 and July 28.

■The five-acre walled garden at Houghton Hall will be open to the public from 11am-5pm, www.houghtonhall.com

■Songs of Praise service at St Mary’s Church, Watton, July 29, 10.30am.

■Afternoon tea at Le Strange Arms Hotel, Old Hunstanton, 2-5pm, £25 (plus booking fee) for two people, 01485 534411.

■St Nicholas Church in North Walsham will open its archives and hold a local history exhibit, focusing on how the town and Norfolk has celebrated big events in the past, July 27 (10am-4pm), July 28 (10am-1pm).

■BBC Radio Norfolk Garden Party host Richard Hobbs will be holding Agapanthus tours at Raveningham Estate, £5/£4.50, email sonya@raveningham.com or call 01508 548480 to reserve a place.

■Bowthorpe WI is having a picnic at Bowthorpe Community Garden from 6pm.

■City WI is joining the Golden Triangle Girls WI for a picnic at Eagle Park, Norwich, from 6-8pm.

■Downham Market WI is holding its annual coffee morning from 9am-noon in the Clock Room, Downham Market Town Hall.

■Holt WI is distributing posies of flowers across the town.

■Marsham WI is celebrating Norfolk Day as part of its meeting on July 25.

■North Wootton WI is holding a picnic on the Royal Sandringham estate from 11am.

■Sandringham WI is hosting a stall at this year’s Sandringham Flower Show.

■Thetford WI is holding a coffee morning for Norfolk Day.

■Thorpe End WI is holding a garden party.

■Wroxham WI is handing out heart-shaped boxes and bags of tealights. Members will also be at the Staithe area with Norfolk Day balloons from 11am-3pm.

■Aylsham WI is hosting a stall as part of the Aylsham Care Trust (ACT) event on July 28 on the Market Place, 9am-1pm.

■Colby and Banningham WI is taking part in an exhibition on food and farming at St Botolph’s Church in Banningham.

■Mundesley WI is running a stall as part of the Mundesley Parish Council family fun day on Gold Park, noon-4pm.

■Members of Belton WI will be taking part in the Celebrating Community-Combating Loneliness event at All Saints’ Church, Belton, 2-5.30pm.

■Free entry for children to Bircham Windmill, Bircham Newton.

■The King William IV pub in Sedgeford will be putting on a Norfolk Day menu.

■Visitors to Snettisham Park can have one free admission if with a full paying adult and arriving before 11am, park opens at 9am.

■RSPB Titchwell Marsh Reserve is hosting a walk called Easy Birding, free admission for anyone accompanying a full paying adult, £7.50 per adult, £6 for members, call 01485 210799 to book.

■An afternoon of squit and shortcake at Stalham Baptist Church, High Street, Stalham.

■Collectors of the GoGoHares stickers can take part in a swap shop event to swap their duplicate stickers, only applicable for people who need less than 20 stickers to collect, five stickers for £1 or 20p each, Cannerby Lane, Sprowston, Norwich, 10am-2pm.

■Norfolk Day Celebration Breakfast at The Library, Norwich, hosted by Cooper Lomaz Recruitment, invite only.

■Stories of Lynn, Lynn Museum, True’s Yard Museum and the Custom House are coming together to offer a special Norfolk Day ticket, tickets are £8 for an adult, £7 for a concession, £5 for a child or £22 for a family.

■Artist Jane Hall will be exhibiting her work reflecting the gritty back streets of Great Yarmouth, Great Yarmouth library galleries, from July 23-July 27.

■Bring-your-own picnic event for residents of Fleggburgh, Clippesby, and Billockby, Fleggburgh Village Hall, 4-6pm. St Margaret’s Church in Fleggburgh will also be open showing its restoration work.

■Families and adults can create their own moveable hare and tortoise puppets next to GoGoHare number 35 in Castle Gardens, Castle Meadow, Norwich, 11am-2.30pm.

■Budding writers including families and adults can write their own short story about overcoming the odds, based on The Hare and The Tortoise or Alice in Wonderland’s Tea Party, St Stephens Church, Rampant Horse Street, Norwich, 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm.

■Adults and families can play, learn and explore the virtual world at the virtual hare games, St Stephens Church, Rampant Horse Street, Norwich, 11.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-2.30pm.

■Chance for adults and families to print a hare invitation or picture, St Stephens Church, Rampant Horse Street, Norwich, 11am-2.30pm.

■Easy hare drawing session for adults and families, St Stephens Church, Rampant Horse Street, Norwich, 1.30-3.30pm.

■Adults can create their own hare brooch, St Stephens Church, Rampant Horse Street, Norwich, 10.30am-3.30pm.

■Explore and discover the mystery and symbolism of the hares through time, for adults, St Stephens Church, Rampant Horse Street, Norwich, 11am-2.30pm.

■Free family activities including making and decorating hare puppets and making model hares out of Lego, Norman Centre, Bignold Road, Norwich, 9.30-11.30am.

■Easton and Otley College and the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association are joining forces on the Easton campus to celebrate food, farming and the countryside, Bawburgh Road, Easton, 10am-4pm, 01603 748931.

■A free Victorian flower reading, Wymondham Central Hall, Back Lane.

■UEA Sportspark is hosting a free family day out, University Drive, Norwich.

■Bressingham Steam Museum in association with the Norfolk Fire Museum will be hosting a Fire Engine Rally on July 28-29, Bressingham Steam Museum, Low Road, Bressingham, www.bressingham.co.uk

■Flags will be waving during a tea party for older residents in town, including many from the local care homes, the Riverside, Thetford, 2-4pm, families and residents can enjoy free fun from late afternoon onwards, call Alex Long on 01603 702374 or visit the On the Green Thetford Facebook page for updates.

■A E Wallis on High Street, Heacham, will make any cycle hire half price on Norfolk Day.

■The Goats on a Slope range of household items inspired by Cromer’s Bagot goats, on sale from Norfolk Day at North Norfolk Information Centre, Louden Road, Cromer.

■Norfolk food and drink products on sale, craft stalls and children’s activities at the Goodies Food Hall, Wood Lane, Pulham, off A140 between Long Stratton and Diss, free, 10am-4pm.

■GoGo Hare outside intu Chapelfield, on Chapelfield Plain, Norwich, called Mr Cel-Hare-Brate Norfolk, celebrating the county. Designed by Pippa Flynn, sponsored by SquareHost and rasing money for Break charity.

■Traditional entertainers Pat Nearney and Danny Platton performing at the Mundesley community fun-day, Gold Park, Mundesley, shows at 12.15pm and 2pm, free.

■Coffee morning at Pentney Village Hall to raise funds for village hall, Narborough Road, Pentney, 10am-noon, £2 for coffee/tea/slice of cake.

■Village barbecue in North Burlingham to celebrate community support for its church refurbishment.

■Intergenertional sports day hosted by Norwich School and Friend in Dee, Norwich School playing fields, 10.30am-1.30pm.

■Musical performance of songs from the British Isles by Alan Heath on Celtic harp and Jenny Vickers on vocals and recorder, Norwich Cathedral, 1.30pm.

■Chance to step back in time Herbert Woods’ Spark of Light boat in aid of Nelson’s Journey charity. Trips every hour from 10am to 4pm from the Herbert Woods marina, Potter Heigham, up to six people per trip. Celebration of Horatio Nelson, noon-5pm, children’s activities 11am-3pm. Visit www.herbertwoods.co.uk or call 0800 1444472 to book.

■The Lyndon Pallet Group is offering customers 50pc off list prices on all sand bought on Norfolk Day (collection only) if they mention Norfolk Day when buying from Kirby Cane Quarry , Feltwell Quarry, Henham Quarry in Wangford, Suffolk.

■Customers at Coleman Opticians at St Augustine Street, Norwich, and Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, can receive a free lens cleaning spray on Norfolk Day.

■What is Norfolk? - Free workshop at the Norfolk Record Office involving looking at maps, sales particulars, photographs and other historical documents. Call 01603 222599 or visit www.archives.norfolk.gov.uk/events to book, 2-4pm.

■Competition to win a hamper of 19 newborn, baby and toddler items, organised by the Parent and Baby Show. Email competitions@theparentandbabyshow.co.uk including your name, email address and whether you would like to be added to their database by 6pm on July 26.

■Norfolk Day celebration at St Andrew’s Methodist Church, Cromer Road, Sheringham, including art work and creative writing from Woodfields, Aldborough Primary and Sheringham Community Primary Schools (11am-4pm), bacon rolls and Norfolk recipes with music by Broadland Ukes (noon-2pm) and a celebration with Norfolk Dialect including music by Sing for Joy Community Choir and compere David Ingham (7pm). Free.

■Cream teas for £3.95 at White House Store, Irstead Road, Neatishead.

■Four galleries devoted to the Wells’ history as well as stories and well-known characters from the past on show at the Wells Heritage Centre, The Maltings, 10am-6pm, free entry.

■Free children’s activities at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich (10am-3pm) and Faith in Norfolk: Norfolk Day Conversations event when members of faith communities will share their experiences of faith in Norfolk (3pm).

■Sheringham businesses are opening their doors with a wide variety of offers, tastings and events for Norfolk Day. Involving North Norfolk Railway, Red Lobster Gallery, Parriss Jewellers,

Miss Madeleine’s, Katie’s Gifts and Accessories, The Kitchen, Jacqueline’s, The Bakehouse, The Chocolate Box, The Tyneside Club, Whistle Stop, Papworth Butchers, Fred & Bus, The Giddy Goat, Fast Lane, Wet Dog, Rags and Bags, Missy’s Boutique, John Harris Photography, Starlings, Creativity and Sheringham WI.

■A Norfolk Day digital image will on show throughout the day at Norwich Bus Station, Wherry Road, Rose Lane, Tombland, Reepham Road and inside 24/7 Fitness gym.

■A ticketed two or three course meal made entirely from local suppliers for the Norfolk Nosh event at The Eagle on Newmarket Road, Norwich, 7.30pm. Tickets available from the pub and food must be ordered when booking. Two courses (£20) three courses (£25), 01603 624173.

■People can enjoy tea and scones with the Great Yarmouth mayor, councillor Mary Coleman, at St George’s Theatre café bar, as well as enjoying musical entertainment from jazz trio NJP and learning about what is going on in the Yarmouth area, King Street, Great Yarmouth, 11am-1pm, free.

■People who use the Fakenham First Focus service will enjoy a visit to Sculthorpe Community Nature Reserve to investigate volunteering opportunities. A group from Breckland and West Norfolk 4 Jobs will also visit the reserve to find out what a career in conservation is like.

■Customers at Zaks restaurants in Poringland, Norwich and Thetford who take an in-restaurant selfie using Norfolk-themed props, including a Norwich City hat and scarf, an Alan Partridge mask and a Colman’s Mustard sign, on Norfolk Day could win a luxury woodland lodge break at Kelling Heath Holiday Park. Pictures should be posted on social media using #ZaksNorfolkDay.

■Drinklink, suppliers and engineers of coffee machines, is running a competition to win a cafetière and coffee. Enter via the Drinklink Facebook page.

■Fete at the Claremont House Nursing Home, Yarmouth Road, Caister, from 10am-2pm. Entertainment from Mustang Sally between 2-4pm.

■The Norfolk Wildlife Trust will be hosting interactive fun and games, including crabbing (papier mache style), a test of Norfolk knowledge of local lingo and the chance to try local foods at Aviva, Norwich.

■Gumleaf, a Norfolk based luxury wellington company, is running a competition to win two pairs of boots via its website www.gumleaf.com

■CT Baker Budgens stores in Aylsham and Holt will be offering tastings of more than 60 Norfolk products.

■Eric’s Fish and Chip Shop at the Grove Orchards, Thornham, and Barsham Brewery will be offering a special Norfolk menu. £10 for sausage, chips and a pint of beer. £2 will go towards The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House.

■John Lewis in Norwich is hosting an invite only afternoon tea in their to celebrate the history of the shop for descendants of the Bonds family as well as ex-staff who worked at the shop during the 1950s. There will also be archived photos of the shop and Bonds artefacts which have been brought in by customers over the years.

■Wisteria Tea room on Norwich Street, Fakenham, we will be serving “Norfolk Arternune Tea” costing £9.95, 10am-3pm, must book beforehand by visiting www.wisteriatearoom.co.uk or calling 01328 851247.

■An evening of Norfolk entertainment including music, song, dance and squit as well as entertainment from the Occasional Ceillidh Band at the Pleasure Boat Inn, Hickling Broad, 7.30pm. Noon: The Goats on a Slope Bagot goat merchandise, including mugs, tea-towels, ceramic fridge, will be launched.

■North Norfolk District Council offices on Holt Road, Cromer, will host various events including Robert Greenfield signing his books Samphire Coast and The Cedar Cage, a jewellery demonstration by Emma Mortimer from Beach Hut Charm at 11.30am as well as the launch of Blue Flag merchandise to recognise North Norfolk’s six Blue Flag beaches and its Goats on a Slope Bagot goat merchandise.

■A free talk on Norfolk’s village signs by Andrew Tullett, who visited more than 500 villages and researched local history, Ipswich Road United Reformed Church, Norwich, 7.30pm.

■Healthcare Homes Group has commissioned a short film sharing the memories/thoughts of residents in its care homes.

■A free demonstration of medieval crafts by re-enactors Linstock and Pledgett to celebrate the time of the Pastons. Visitors can also write their own Paston letter. St Peter Hungate church, Princes Street, Norwich, 11am-4pm.

■Dr Rob Knee will recount the stories of Edmund Paston, his life and times at the Maids Head Hotel, Tombland, Norwich, 1.30pm.

■Local artists Glass House Dance and musician Les Chappell will work with older people from across Norfolk at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes nature reserve to create a movement and sound piece as part of the Creative Arts East Our Day Out project.

■A light installation called Angels, created by MA Fine Art students from Norwich University of the Arts, will be on display in Norwich Cathedral’s north transept in front a stained glass window.

■A farmers’ market at Norwich railway station including a Bittern and Wherry Lines stall promoting the county’s scenic branch lines. Former station supervisor, Colin Roe, now retired, will be back to entertain the crowds with some vintage tunes on his pipe organ, 11am-5pm.

■The first 50 people who buy an off peak ticket Greater Anglia ticket on Norfolk Day to Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Sheringham at Norwich railway station’s ticket office will receive a voucher for £5 off their next journey.

■Love Dereham, Green Pastures Bookshop and Dereham Baptist Church will be hosting a Come and take a pew and have a mardle at the bottom of the Baptist Church drive in Dereham High Street. There will be shade, cold drinks and someone to pass the time of day away with, 10am-1pm.

■Display of photographs and information on Ingham, raffle and book stall at coffee morning, Ingham Village Hall, 10am-noon.

■Norfolk rock choir Rockavox will be performing at Hatters Tea Shop on Prince of Wales Road, 6-8pm.

■The newly-refurbished North Walsham police station is opening its doors to the public from 10am-2pm.

■Norfolk Police officers will be holding and attending events on Norfolk Day including a stand at King’s Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter (11am-4pm), Aylsham town fete, Waterloo Park community fete in Norwich (noon-5pm), officers will be on the police boat giving demonstrations and advice on water safety and marine crime prevention from 9am to 4pm at Richardson’s Marina in Stalham, at Worstead Festival on July 28 and 29.

■An evening of family fun at Hockwold Village Club including a barbecue, raffle, children’s entertainer, magic and quiz, 7.30-10.45pm.

To send in your ideas for Norfolk Day email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk or visit the Norfolk Day Facebook page.

Please send in a brief description of your event with timings, locations, prices and a contact name and number.

1.0.0.19