A-ha! An Alan Partridge Party is coming to Norwich for Norfolk Day

Comedian Steve Coogan, as his alter-ego Alan Partridge, attends the world premiere of his new film Alpha Papa at the Hollywood Cimema in Anglia Square, Norwich, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire PA Wire

He’s a true Norfolk legend

Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan filming in Norwich. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan filming in Norwich. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The first ever Norfolk Day takes place this Friday and it wouldn’t be a proper party without Alan Partridge.

From beer festivals to bell ringers, hundreds of events have been planned across the county to celebrate our bootiful county.

But the day would not be complete without recognition of Norfolk’s number one ambassador Alan Partridge - played by comedy legend Steve Coogan.

On Friday night, The Waterfront in Norwich is hosting an Alan Partridge party with a whole host of Partridge-themed giveaways including masks.

Some of Alan’s favourite songs will also be played and there will be yellow and black balloons in celebration of Norfolk Day. The event runs from 10.30pm to 3am and will celebrate the much-loved Radio Norwich DJ.

I’m Alan Partridge ran from 1997 to 2002 and followed Coogan’s character after he has been left by his wife and dropped from the BBC and reluctantly hosts a graveyard slot on local radio.

The premiere to 2013 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa was held in Hollywood Cinema in Anglia Square.

Tickets to the event cost £3 before 11pm, £4 before 12pm, £5 before 1pm and £6 after 1am.