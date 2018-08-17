Norfolk councils back Lord Dannatt’s remembrance campaign amid snub smears

The 6ft Tommy figures are being placed across the country. Picture: martin barraud for There But Not There martin barraud for There But Not There

A First World War memorial campaign led by former head of the army Lord Dannatt will see 6ft tall Tommy silhouette statues erected around the county.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lord Dannatt, who lives in Norfolk, has written to 433 local authority leaders asking them to back the charity campaign There But Not There.

This has led to some criticism of the fact that so far only 160 have responded to confirm they will be taking part in the campaign by purchasing one of the statues for £750.

However, many of those are from Norfolk and include Cromer Town Council, Dereham Town Council, Fakenham Town Council, Yarmouth Borough Council, Hunstanton Town Council, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, and Long Stratton Council.

Lord Dannatt said: “I’ve seen some stories in the press and on the one hand you can look at it and say it’s disappointing 270 or so councils have chosen not to take part.

The silhouettes will be used in churches across the country, Picture: martin barraud for There But Not There The silhouettes will be used in churches across the country, Picture: martin barraud for There But Not There

“But I’m tremendously pleased that 160 councils have decided to take part, including some in Norfolk. There will be some councils who will have planned their own remembrance events, the letters to councils were written to notify them of the launch in case they did want to be part of the nationwide event.”

Councils which will be taking part in the There But Not There campaign indirectly include Norwich City Council, who will be marking the centenary of the war in partnership with Norwich Cathedral, who will host some of the Tommy sculptures.

“Essentially the point of the campaign is to commemorate, educate, and heal, and promote this idea in any form of remembrance councils will be holding,” Lord Dannatt continued.

One council hosting the Tommy sculptures is Cromer Town Council.

The silhouettes represents those who lost their lives in the First World War. Picture: martin barraud for There But Not There The silhouettes represents those who lost their lives in the First World War. Picture: martin barraud for There But Not There

Janet Warner, deputy clerk at the council, said: “We’ve been awarded ten There But Not There silhouettes which we hope will be used as part of the armistice commemorations this year.

“Members [of the council] felt the silhouettes add a lot of poignancy to the celebrations. We hope to have them dotted around the pews during the weekend. It will really help illustrate it.”

Is your organisation or community doing something special to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of war? Email newsdesk@archant.co.uk