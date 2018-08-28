Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Citizens Advice to open new centre in The Forum

PUBLISHED: 16:14 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:14 29 August 2018

The Forum, Norwich. Picture: Tom Mackie

The Forum, Norwich. Picture: Tom Mackie

©The Forum

A new citizens advice bureau will be opening in the centre of Norwich, to help the city’s residents with a range of issues affecting their lives. Norfolk Citizens Advice’s new centre will officially open in The Forum at Millennium Plain on September 7.

The grand opening will be held between 3pm and 4pm, with the Lord Mayor Martin Schmierer and Ros Brown, Sheriff of Norwich, officiating the celebration.

They will be joined by staff, volunteers and key stakeholders which will be supporting the centre going forwards.

The event will be marked by several short speeches, a tour of the new advice centre followed by some light refreshments.

The Norfolk Citizen’s Advice Bureau is an independent and registered local charity.

They offer free, confidential, and impartial advice on a range of issues including housing, benefits and welfare.

Topic Tags:

