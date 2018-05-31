Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk churches gear up for classic car run

PUBLISHED: 12:57 02 August 2018

The 8th Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Sonya Duncan

The 8th Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

About 120 classic cars will be seen driving around the county this Saturday for the Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run.

The annual event - which kicks off the Norwich Diocese Open Churches Week - is now in its 11th year and will once again begin at Norwich Cathedral.

The vehicles will be on public display from about 8am before the Bishop of Norwich, the Right Rev Graham James, waves off the cars for the start of the run at about 9am.

The classic cars taking part include 27 pre-war and pre-1950 models. There will be great marques from the past including Riley, Humber, Singer and Armstrong Siddeley as well as more well known models including Jaguar, Morgan, Porsche, Mini and MG. Three Rolls Royce cars have been entered into the event.

The 65-mile route they will take has the theme Mills and Broads and will include 30 churches. The route ends at the Church of St Mary, in Martham, where the Bishop of Norwich will lead a short service at 4pm.

Proceeds from the event go towards the upkeep and maintenance of Norwich Cathedral.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists