More than 600 faults uncovered by Norfolk child car seat checks

Norfolk County Council said its road safety team and the fire service checked a record number of seats this year.

Child car seat checks carried out in Norfolk revealed more than 600 faults.

Norfolk County Council said its road safety team and the fire service checked a record number of seats this year.

Of the 1,645 checked in the past four weeks, 629 faults were uncovered.

The council said the 38pc fault rate was slightly lower than in 2017.

Child car seats are a legal requirement in the UK and make children far less likely to be seriously hurt in a collision.

But they must be correctly fitted and adjusted to offer maximum protection.

To get your seat checked, arrange an appointment directly with the road safety team by emailing roadsafety@norfolk.gov.uk.