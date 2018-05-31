Free child safety car seat checks across Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 00:28 27 July 2018
supplied by Norfolk County Council
Families are invited to attend free child safety car seat checks across the county.
Teams from Norfolk County Council Road Safety and Norfolk Fire and Rescue will start the child safety seat roadshow on Monday and invite parents, grandparents and carers to come along for car seat advice and fitting guidance.
They will be at the followiing places from 10am until 2pm on the dates specified: July 30 Sprowston Tesco; July 31 Sheringham Tesco; August 1 Cromer Morrisons; August 2 Stalham Tesco; August 3 North Walsham Sainsburys; August 6 Dereham Tesco; August 7 Swaffham Tesco; August 8 Downham Market Tesco (note change of time to 2pm-6pm); August 9 King’s Lynn Sainsburys; August 10 Hunstanton Tesco; August 13 Thetford Tesco; August 14 Harleston Co-op; August 15 Wymondham Waitrose; August 16 Great Yarmouth Asda; August 17 Diss Morrisons; August 20 Norwich Harford Bridge Tesco; August 21 Holt Budgens; August 22 Norwich Longwater Sainsburys; and August 23 Aylsham Tesco.