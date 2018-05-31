Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Free child safety car seat checks across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 00:28 27 July 2018

Teams from Norfolk County Council Road Safety and Norfolk Fire and Rescue are offering free child safety car seat checks across Norfolk. Photo: supplied by Norfolk County Council

Teams from Norfolk County Council Road Safety and Norfolk Fire and Rescue are offering free child safety car seat checks across Norfolk. Photo: supplied by Norfolk County Council

supplied by Norfolk County Council

Families are invited to attend free child safety car seat checks across the county.

Teams from Norfolk County Council Road Safety and Norfolk Fire and Rescue will start the child safety seat roadshow on Monday and invite parents, grandparents and carers to come along for car seat advice and fitting guidance.

They will be at the followiing places from 10am until 2pm on the dates specified: July 30 Sprowston Tesco; July 31 Sheringham Tesco; August 1 Cromer Morrisons; August 2 Stalham Tesco; August 3 North Walsham Sainsburys; August 6 Dereham Tesco; August 7 Swaffham Tesco; August 8 Downham Market Tesco (note change of time to 2pm-6pm); August 9 King’s Lynn Sainsburys; August 10 Hunstanton Tesco; August 13 Thetford Tesco; August 14 Harleston Co-op; August 15 Wymondham Waitrose; August 16 Great Yarmouth Asda; August 17 Diss Morrisons; August 20 Norwich Harford Bridge Tesco; August 21 Holt Budgens; August 22 Norwich Longwater Sainsburys; and August 23 Aylsham Tesco.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists