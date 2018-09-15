Search

This popular city pub has been voted the best in Norwich by CAMRA

15 September, 2018 - 11:26
Fat Cat Brewery Tap. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has been voted the best pub in Norwich.

The pub, located on Lawson Road, was awarded both the ‘2018 city pub of the year’ and overall ‘pub of the year’ by members of the Norwich and Norfolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Landlords Mark White and Laura Hedley-White said they were delighted with the news.

Mr White said: “We are thrilled and very proud of what we have achieved and very thankful to our amazing team and to the support of our customers.”

The Norfolk Lurcher in Colton was received the ‘2018 rural pub of the year’ award, while The White Lion, on Oak Street, Norwich, was awarded the ‘2018 cider pub of the year’.

Runner-up city pub of the year is the Beehive, on Leopold Road, Norwich, while the White Horse at Neatishead is the rural pub runner-up.

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap will now be entered into the Norfolk pub of the year competition.

