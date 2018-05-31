Search

Blood donors in Norfolk urged to come forward ahead of new session dates

PUBLISHED: 11:15 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:15 20 August 2018

Blood donors in Norfolk are being urged to come forward. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Blood donors in Norfolk are being urged to come forward ahead of new appointment slots.

NHS Blood and Transplant is appealing for volunteers to make appointments to donate blood in Swaffham.

The next session takes place on Sunday August 26 between 10am and 2pm.

It will be held at Swaffham Assembly Rooms in Market Place in the town.

For anyone making their way to Norwich, there will also be another two sessions on Wednesday August 29.

The first one will be between 12.50pm and 3.30pm, then at 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

The sessions will take place at Chapel Break Village Hall, Harpsfield, in Bowthorpe.

To book your place ring 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk to book an appointment.

NHS Blood and Transplant looks after blood donation services in England and transplant services across the UK, including managing the donation, storage and transplantation of blood, organs, tissues, bone marrow and stems cells, and researching new treatments and processes.

