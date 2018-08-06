Video

Norfolk and north Suffolk avoids heavy rain and thunder storms

Lightning over Norwich from Mousehold Heath on July 27, 2018 Picture: LIZ BRAY LIZ BRAY

Norfolk and north Suffolk escaped the rain and thunder storms which broke the long-running heatwave last night.

Adam Dury, forecaster from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said the showers and storms took place off the east coast over the North Sea.

Inland they only reached south Suffolk up to Ipswich.

But there were a few “spits and spots of rain” during the evening, according to Mr Dury.

One of these areas included parts of the A140, which runs through Long Stratton and past Diss, where 5mm of rain fell.

Mr Dury added: “The temperatures last night were still very humid. It only got below 20C until after midnight.”

It is expected to be cloudy first thing today but will become sunny this afternoon, with temperatures hitting 25C.

Between 5-10mm of rain could fall in eastern areas of Norfolk, beyond Norwich, tomorrow morning.

Mr Dury said predicted temperatures for tomorrow and Friday are 20C and 21C, respectively, which is the average temperature for this time of year.

He added: “It will be sunny and warm on the coast this weekend.”

Temperatures are expected to reach 24C on Saturday and possibly 27C on Sunday.

Next week it is predicted to be cooler than in previous weeks with temperatures hitting around 21C.