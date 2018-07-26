Open gardens wull benefit hospital charity

Photo: NNUH

A popular open garden event which raises thousands of pounds for charity is taking place once again, this year raising money for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity.

Tina and Pete Riches will throw open the gates to their most picturesque garden at their home Tantallon, Chandler Road, in Upper Stoke, Norwich over the August Bank Holiday weekend on August 27 and 28.

The garden has been transformed into an oasis of colour thanks to Tina and Pete’s dedication and hard work after the couple purchased the house in 2016, totally renovating both the house and grounds.

Having had their own family experiences at NNUH, Pete and Tina decided to give something back to the hospital by opening their garden raising funds for the hospital charity, specifically for cancer.

The gardens have been created from scratch by Tina who has created pockets of blooms, areas of tranquillity and borders full of colour. Last year was the first year the Riches opened their garden for charity and successfully raised £5,000 for East Anglia Children’s Hospices.

Over the two days, visitors will have the chance to take in the beautiful landscaped gardens with an array of plants and flowers and other features while enjoying teas, coffee cake and other refreshments.

There will also be a raffle and tombola with fantastic prizes thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

Louise Cook, head of fundraising at NNUH, said: “We are delighted that this year Tina and Pete are supporting their local hospital charity, with monies raised going to benefit other cancer patients at the hospital.

“I was lucky enough to have Tina give me a tour of the gardens and they were stunning. It is the type of garden where you can discover clever ideas which you can use for your own garden or just simply enjoy a beautiful view .”

The garden at Tantallon, 14 Chandler Road, Upper Stoke, Norwich, NR14 8RG, will be open Sunday and Monday, August 26 and 27 from 10am until 6pm.

Entry is £2.50, children £1. Parking is available at Framingham Earl High School where a shuttle bus will take visitors to the site a short ride away. Disabled parking is available on site.

For more information or if you wish to donate a prize contact Pete on 07447 940341.