The nine Norwich buildings that are at risk of ‘being lost’

The Octagon Chapel, Colegate. Photo: Steve Adams Archant

These are the nine sites in Norwich that a body has warned could be at risk of “being lost”.

The parish church of St George, Tombland. Photo: Steve Adams The parish church of St George, Tombland. Photo: Steve Adams

There are nine buildings in Norwich on Historic England’s Heritage At Risk register, which lists sites “that are most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development”.

It was launched in 2008, and is updated once a year. It was last reviewed in October 2017, when the annual report was published.

These are the nine sites listed on the register in Norwich.

• Church of St George, Tombland

The parish church dates back to the 15th century, and is a Grade I listed building.

Howard House on King Street. Photo: Orbit Howard House on King Street. Photo: Orbit

But the register says the tower stair turret is in a “precarious condition”, while north porch masonry is “collapsing”.

But it says a Heritage Lottery Fund Grant for Places of Worship was awarded, with repair work having started last summer.

Its priority category is an F, because of the repair work.

• Octagon Chapel, Colegate

The chapel is a former Presbyterian chapel, but is now Unitarian. It was built in 1756 by Thomas Ivory and is a listed Grade II* building.

St Mary the Less, as seen from Queen Street. PHOTO: Sophie Smith St Mary the Less, as seen from Queen Street. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

The register says the roof leaks, but that a Heritage Lottery Fund grant was also awarded for the chapel in 2016, with work beginning last year.

Its condition is described as “very bad”, with a previous priority category of B, but this has been downgraded to an F with work now underway.

• Howard House, 97 King Street

When the register was updated, the building was described as long-term vacant, a former house which had been converted to offices.

It has alterations from the 17th, 18th and 20th centuries.

Bethel Hospital in Norwich. Picture: SAVE Britain's Heritage Bethel Hospital in Norwich. Picture: SAVE Britain's Heritage

But the Grade II* building has recently undergone restoration - and in December it was uncovered after the extensive work, which saw its roof, structure and external facades repaired.

Part of the building’s original timbers had become rotten with water.

The repairs were carried out on behalf of Orbit Homes, which is developing the neighbouring £80m St Anne’s Quarter.

While it was previously a D priority category, it is now listed as a category E on the register because of the work, though that is likely to change when the register is updated this year.

• Church of St Mark, City Road

Ninham's Court, pictured in 1960. Picture: Archant Ninham's Court, pictured in 1960. Picture: Archant

This is a parish church which was built in 1844 by J Brown, with the vestry added in 1864.

There are weaknesses in buttresses at the east end of the church, where the mortar is crumbling and stonework beginning to slip.

A Heritage Lottery Fund grant has been awarded, and repairs were expected to be completed late last year.

The condition was described as “very bad”, but it falls in priority category F.

• St Mary the Less, Queen Street

The former parish church has 13th century origins and is need of repair, particularly the roof.

“No action/strategy has been identified or agreed,” the register says.

Its priority category is a C, because of “slow decay” and “no solution agreed”.

In June, community groups expressed concern over the building’s future.



• Bishop’s Salmon Porch

The early 14th century porch to a former hall has two storeys, with two ground floor open bays.

The register says: “Window reveals and mullions, capitals, shafts and other areas of carved stonework are badly decayed. The upper chamber vault and windows are suffering from water ingress, and the raised ground to north and south is allowing damp to penetrate the structure.”

A programme of repairs has been agreed, but not implemented, and it remains a priority category B because of “immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric”.

It is a grade II* listed monument.

• Bethel Hospital, Bethel Street

The former hospital, dating back to the 17th century and early 18th, has been partly converted to residential use, with other uses agreed for parts but not introduced.

The 19th century wing is in poor condition, and in need of “substantial repairs”, while the gable end of the 18th century boardroom is also in poor condition, and in need of “structural reinforcement”.

It is the highest priority category, A, because of the “immediate risk” of further deterioration.

In March 2016, city councillors backed a scheme which restore it to its former glory.



• 6, 9 and 10 Ninham’s Court

The 17th century houses, with medieval undercroft, are subject to discussions over refurbishment, the register says.

They fall into category C, with no solution agreed.

All are Grade II* listed buildings.

• Mile Cross

Buildings in the Mile Cross conservation area are also listed on the register, because of its “deteriorating” condition.

While there is little detail on the register, Norwich City Council does undertake appraisals of the conservation area.