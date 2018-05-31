Norfolk’s own Womble reaches milestone in great litter pick-up

Nigel Ford, of LOVE Norfolk HATE Litter with litter he picked up on Rouen Road in Norwich. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

A man who hates litter is taking matters into his own hands - and asking Norfolk people to help him out.

Nigel Ford, a retired window cleaner from Hardingham, aims to pick up one million pieces of litter, and has just reached 1,000.

In December 2016 he set up LOVE Norfolk HATE Litter with his wife and friends from Kimberely, an organisation dedicated to cleaning up the county.

However Mr Ford was forced to put his project aside for a year due to personal circumstances.

Now the 70-year-old is asking members of the public to aid his crusade to make Norfolk rubbish-free.

He believes that if every person in Norfolk picked up three pieces of litter, the county would be significantly cleaner.

Mr Ford is concerned about the impact of Norfolk’s litter problem on wildlife, the environment and the tourism industry.

He said: “I have personally collected more than 10,000 items since April 30 this year, so three items is perfectly doable.

“There’s no point in asking everybody to do something if you can’t do it yourself!”

Last year Mr Ford won the Historic England Angel Award for Best Rescue, Recording or Interpretation of a Historic Place for restoring hundreds of Norfolk milestones.

Now on a new mission, he said: “I would like to see us get our first million items. If anybody wants to contact us so we have got a running total that’s fine, but it’s entirely up to them.

“At the moment it’s very socially acceptable to participate in a beach clean, but less so at a supermarket car park.

“What people don’t realise is its the land litter that washes away to the beaches.”

Mr Ford came to Rouen Road in Norwich to demonstrate there is litter to be picked up everywhere.

In less than five minutes he found more than 10 items, including several small plastic items and a glass bottle.

He said: “It’s the small plastic bits that are really dangerous to sea life because they mistake it for food.

“Glass left lying around makes me really sad because it breaks and hurts people and animals.”

Mr Ford’s next step is to pick up 25 items around Wymondham Abbey.

For more information email legindrof@btinternet.com