Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than £1,000 raised for neonatal intensive care unit

PUBLISHED: 18:53 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 10 August 2018

Harley Tedds and her family returned to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NICU to present the cheque. Photo: NNUH

Harley Tedds and her family returned to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NICU to present the cheque. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

More than £1,000 was raised for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) by a family who benefitted from their services.

Harley Tedds and her family returned to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NICU to present the cheque. Photo: NNUHHarley Tedds and her family returned to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NICU to present the cheque. Photo: NNUH

Harley Tedd, a photographer from Norwich, was admitted to the NNUH with rapidly developing preeclampsia, five weeks before her due date.

The 20-year-old underwent an emergency c-section as her baby’s heart rate dropped. And when she was born her daughter Leia Turner weighed just 3lb 7oz with low sugars and was taken to the NICU.

Miss Tedds said the unit was “spectacular” and she wanted to give something back, so along with her family she organised an all-day fundraising gig on July 28 at B2, on Sprowston Road.

The final total raised was £1,262.95 and Miss Tedds returned to the hospital on Friday to hand over the cheque.

Harley Tedds and her family returned to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NICU to present the cheque. Photo: NNUHHarley Tedds and her family returned to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NICU to present the cheque. Photo: NNUH

Miss Tedds added: “The day went so well that we’ve been asked and are doing it all again next year, having already booked the venue and 5 bands confirmed to play as we speak.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists