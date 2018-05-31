Man cycles 100 miles for niece with genetic condition
PUBLISHED: 15:10 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:10 01 August 2018
Archant
A man has cycled 100 miles for his three-year-old niece with a genetic condition.
Daniel Hurrell, from Attleborough, completed the London Prudential Ride London event on July 29 in aid of The Neuro Foundation, raising £1089.
His sister Chantelle Hurrell’s daughter, Eloisa Hartle, was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type One (NF1) at six weeks old, which currently has no cure.
The Neuro Foundation has been a key part of Eloisa’s diagnosis and support, and the Hurrell family want to say thank you.
Eloisa’s mum said: “Eloisa is such a beautiful, caring and intelligent little girl and will overcome any hurdle that comes her way.
“We want to raise awareness and funding for a charity close to all our hearts that makes such a difference to people’s life’s including ours.”
“I really would like a way to show my brother how grateful and proud I am of him to be doing this for Eloisa.”