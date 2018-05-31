Search

Man cycles 100 miles for niece with genetic condition

PUBLISHED: 15:10 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:10 01 August 2018

Daniel Hurrell cycled 100 miles for his niece who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle Hurrell

Archant

A man has cycled 100 miles for his three-year-old niece with a genetic condition.

Eloisa Hartle from Attleborough, who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle HurrellEloisa Hartle from Attleborough, who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle Hurrell

Daniel Hurrell, from Attleborough, completed the London Prudential Ride London event on July 29 in aid of The Neuro Foundation, raising £1089.

His sister Chantelle Hurrell’s daughter, Eloisa Hartle, was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type One (NF1) at six weeks old, which currently has no cure.

The Neuro Foundation has been a key part of Eloisa’s diagnosis and support, and the Hurrell family want to say thank you.

Eloisa’s mum said: “Eloisa is such a beautiful, caring and intelligent little girl and will overcome any hurdle that comes her way.

Daniel Hurrell's family turn out to support him on his 100 mile bike ride for his niece who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle HurrellDaniel Hurrell's family turn out to support him on his 100 mile bike ride for his niece who has Neurofibromatosis Type One. PHOTO: Chantelle Hurrell

“We want to raise awareness and funding for a charity close to all our hearts that makes such a difference to people’s life’s including ours.”

“I really would like a way to show my brother how grateful and proud I am of him to be doing this for Eloisa.”

