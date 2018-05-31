New sessions added at Norwich escape room after ‘real buzz’ of launch

A new Norwich escape game has been so popular the company behind it have added new slots to cope with demand.

The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell is turning its undercroft into an escape room game. Ben Leach and James Jordan trying the game. Picture: Nick Butcher The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell is turning its undercroft into an escape room game. Ben Leach and James Jordan trying the game. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Merchants’ Vaults game, at the Museum of Norwich, opened on June 8, and since more than 250 people have taken part in the challenge to escape debtors’ prison by mastering the secrets of Norwich’s industrial past.

Now, there will be extra chances to play at evening Saturday slots have been made available.

History Mystery, which is behind the game and also runs escape rooms at the city’s Guildhall and at Blickling Church, said reaction had been “hugely positive”.

Alasdair Willett, managing director of History Mystery, said: “We couldn’t have had a better start to the new game which has been generating a real buzz among hardened escape game players while also attracting many first time players.

“With the summer holidays here, the time is right to extend our opening hours to offer players a Saturday evening option. Over the coming months we’re planning to offer further evening slots on Thursdays and Fridays as well as day-time slots on Sundays as we believe the demand for this unique experience is there.”

Jenny Caynes, curator at the Museum of Norwich, added: “We’ve been delighted by the response to The Merchants’ Vaults which is bringing in new audiences to the museum. Players are really enjoying learning about Norwich’s rich industrial heritage through the challenges and puzzles presented in the games, and we’re getting people visiting the museum for the first time on the back of playing the game. We’re delighted we’ll now be able to welcome players during the evening as part of enjoying a Saturday night out in Norwich.”

The game is believed to be the first which is completely inspired by museum collections and which is historically accurate.

It allows players to experience history hands-on in the atmospheric setting of the museum’s 14th century undercroft.

The undercroft at the Bridewell was constructed in 1325 when the house currently on the site of the museum was owned by a wealthy merchant, Geoffrey de Salle.

By 1386, the house was in the ownership of William Appleyard, who was to become the first mayor of Norwich under the 1403 Charter.