Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City announces new pouring rights partners

PUBLISHED: 18:09 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:09 07 August 2018

Norwich City announces new pouring rights partners. Photo: NCFC

Norwich City announces new pouring rights partners. Photo: NCFC

NCFC

Norwich City has announced a new, long-term pouring rights partnership with Greene King and AB Inbev.

The partnership has allowed for a significant amount of investment in the pouring and dispensing equipment at Carrow Road in the cellars and bar areas, ensuring a vastly improved quality of service throughout the stadium.

There will also be a reinvigorated range of drinks available for fans, including East Coast IPA and Budweiser.

Norwich City Commercial Director Ben Kensell said: “This is a really significant deal financially for the club and it’s a long-term deal giving us stability in this area. We have been through a really robust process to ensure the pouring rights partner focuses on the quality and product range that gives fans everything they want as part of the matchday experience.

“We’re really thankful for the support and long-term commitment Greene King and AB Inbev have shown to the club.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists