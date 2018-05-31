New environmentally friendly coffee shop to open in Norwich

Tracey Skitmore-Rout outside her new coffee shop. Photo: Peter Rout Tracey Skitmore-Rout

Juniper Coffee Shop on St Stephens Road is due to open next month.

Owner Tracey Skitmore-Rout, who used to be a social worker before embarking on her business venture, plans to open her new coffee shop on September 4.

Mrs Skitmore-Rout said that being environmentally friendly was very important to her family run business, and that she would not be buying in any plastics.

She said she spent extra money to make sure the shop was as green as possible, remarking: “It was expensive but I think it’s worth it.”

As well as opting for biodegradable materials, Mrs Skitmore-Rout also said she aims to stay completely local in terms of produce and all the cakes and baked goods on offer would be homemade, with some vegan and gluten-free options available.

She said: “I’m hoping for Juniper Coffee Shop to be a really nice place to be. Both my daughter and I are really warm and friendly so people can expect to feel very welcome.

“We have a music licence and an alcohol licence too, so we’re hoping for a quirky hip feel and to be a place people enjoy spending time in.”

Juniper Coffee Shop replaces Yemek Yemek Turkish Restaurant at 13 St Stephens Road.

