New bus service links Norwich to South Norfolk villages

First buses is launching the Purple line 38A service from Norwich to South Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A new direct bus service is set to be introduced between the South Norfolk villages of Harleston and The Pulhams and Norwich to replace the 83 service.

First Eastern Counties is launching the Purple line 38A service, running via Long Stratton and the A140, from September 2.

A temporary timetable for the 38A will run from September 2-15 to cover the withdrawal of the 83 service currently operated by KonectBus. A permanent timetable will be introduced as part of changes to this and other Network Norwich services from September 16.

Steve Wickers, managing director at First Eastern Counties said: “The introduction of the new extension to our popular Purple Line service provides an additional link to rural locations south of the city providing links onto our Norwich bus network and the key destinations that this serves.”

Norwich Zone daily, weekly or monthly tickets will be accepted on the service, as well as promotionally priced single tickets to and from the city. Student Saver Norwich Zone tickets will also be accepted.