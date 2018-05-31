Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New bus service links Norwich to South Norfolk villages

PUBLISHED: 13:14 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:14 21 August 2018

First buses is launching the Purple line 38A service from Norwich to South Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

First buses is launching the Purple line 38A service from Norwich to South Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A new direct bus service is set to be introduced between the South Norfolk villages of Harleston and The Pulhams and Norwich to replace the 83 service.

First Eastern Counties is launching the Purple line 38A service, running via Long Stratton and the A140, from September 2.

A temporary timetable for the 38A will run from September 2-15 to cover the withdrawal of the 83 service currently operated by KonectBus. A permanent timetable will be introduced as part of changes to this and other Network Norwich services from September 16.

Steve Wickers, managing director at First Eastern Counties said: “The introduction of the new extension to our popular Purple Line service provides an additional link to rural locations south of the city providing links onto our Norwich bus network and the key destinations that this serves.”

Norwich Zone daily, weekly or monthly tickets will be accepted on the service, as well as promotionally priced single tickets to and from the city. Student Saver Norwich Zone tickets will also be accepted.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Video: WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Pink help Norwich man propose

Pink in the video helping Elliot propose to his girlfriend. Picture: Elliot Holman

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists