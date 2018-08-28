Search

Nelson’s Journey to hold its first art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:08 30 August 2018

A Chameleon by Liam, aged 10. Picture: Nelson's Journey

Archant

An exhibition featuring work by more than 60 young people from Norfolk who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life is coming to the Forum.

Organised by Nelson’s Journey, a young people’s bereavement charity based in Norfolk, The Life (without you) exhibition features paintings, photographs, drawings and poems from 65 young people.

Simon Wright, chief executive at Nelson’s Journey said: “We are delighted to be holding our first art exhibition during this weekend. “The event provides an important opportunity to give a voice to bereaved children and young people. Often, service users tell us that those closest to them can struggle to understand what they are going through. It is hoped that the creations on display will help raise awareness of the needs of bereaved children and young people.”

The exhibition will be held in the main atrium of the Forum from Friday, August 31, Sunday to Sunday, September 2.

