Nelson’s Journey holds its first art exhibition

Josh Wylie, 11, with his photo of a sunset at Hunstanton which reminds him of his dad, at Life Without You, the Nelson's Journey art exhibition with artwork by bereaved children. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

A chameleon which changes in colour with every mood experienced during grief, a heart for every year a loving father was alive, and a photograph of a sunset over Hunstanton.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

These are just some of the pieces on display in a special exhibition at the Forum which features work by young people who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life.

Organised by Nelson’s Journey, a charity which supports bereaved children and young people in Norfolk, the Life (without you) exhibition is the first the charity has held.

Inspired by Alesha Ancell, a young person supported by the charity who bought some of her own artwork along to a therapy session, the exhibition contains more than 65 pieces of work.

Involved in the judging process for what went into the show Alesha said it has been hard to choose from all of the work which had been submitted.

Amelia, seven, and her sister, Evie, five, with Evie's writing about her dad, at Life Without You, the Nelson's Journey art exhibition with artwork by bereaved children. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Amelia, seven, and her sister, Evie, five, with Evie's writing about her dad, at Life Without You, the Nelson's Journey art exhibition with artwork by bereaved children. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said: “You had to pass over the style and focus on what [people] where feeling when they did [the work] and how you and how other people can relate to it.”

Josh Wylie, 11, who had three pieces in the exhibition said it felt really nice to have his work featured.

He said: “Nelson’s Journey has really helped me and it’s really nice to have your artwork on display.”

Simon Wright, chief executive of Nelson’s Journey said: “The purpose of this art exhibition is to provide children and young people with the opportunity to express their thoughts, feelings emotions and memories helping others to better understand what it can be like to be bereaved at a young age.

The Tree of Grief at Life Without You, the Nelson's Journey art exhibition, where the bereaved can add a fingerprint for everyone they have lost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Tree of Grief at Life Without You, the Nelson's Journey art exhibition, where the bereaved can add a fingerprint for everyone they have lost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We have been overwhelmed by the level of support and consideration which has gone into pieces that where submitted, we found it incredibly moving to look through pieces which so clearly expressed the thoughts and feelings of the artists.

“Some pieces address very challenging issues and the circumstances under which all of these pieces have been done is very difficult, however we hope that everyone that has submitted something for display has found the process to be a therapeutic one.”

The exhibition is on display in the Forum, until Sunday, September 2, at 4pm.