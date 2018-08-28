WATCH: Latest near miss on the NDR roundabouts

The latest NDR near miss has been caught on dashcam (Image: Andrew Wright) Archant

Dashcam footage captured yet another near miss on Norwich’s NDR roundabouts.

Filmed by driver Andrew Wright at 6:30pm on Monday September 10, the footage shows another vehicle cutting in front of him, jumping across the three lane roundabout.

It was filmed on the Salhouse Road roundabout on the NDR.

Do you have any daschcam footage for us? Email mariah.feria@archant.co.uk or send it to us via Facebook.