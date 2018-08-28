Search

WATCH: Latest near miss on the NDR roundabouts

PUBLISHED: 16:25 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 11 September 2018

The latest NDR near miss has been caught on dashcam (Image: Andrew Wright)

Archant

Dashcam footage captured yet another near miss on Norwich’s NDR roundabouts.

Filmed by driver Andrew Wright at 6:30pm on Monday September 10, the footage shows another vehicle cutting in front of him, jumping across the three lane roundabout.

MORE: Fed-up driver shares dashcam footage of near-misses on NDR roundabouts

It was filmed on the Salhouse Road roundabout on the NDR.

Do you have any daschcam footage for us? Email mariah.feria@archant.co.uk or send it to us via Facebook.

