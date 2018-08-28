WATCH: Latest near miss on the NDR roundabouts
PUBLISHED: 16:25 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 11 September 2018
Dashcam footage captured yet another near miss on Norwich’s NDR roundabouts.
Filmed by driver Andrew Wright at 6:30pm on Monday September 10, the footage shows another vehicle cutting in front of him, jumping across the three lane roundabout.
It was filmed on the Salhouse Road roundabout on the NDR.
