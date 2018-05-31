Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Domestic abuse conference in city hotel

PUBLISHED: 10:48 14 August 2018

The Leeway charity logo. Picture: LEEWAY

The Leeway charity logo. Picture: LEEWAY

Submitted

Domestic abuse issues will be debated at an all-day conference.

The Leeway National Domestic Abuse Conference 2018 is taking place at the Holiday Inn on Cromer Road, Norwich, close to Norwich Airport, on Wednesday, October 3.

It runs from 9am-4pm.

The conference is supporting people impacted by domestic abuse who have complex needs.

Speakers include Nina Nannar, Leeway patron and ITV news correspondent, Mike Ward from Alcohol Concern and Janet McDermott from Women’s Aid Federation England, Katy Jon Went from GenderAgenda, and Jashmin Patel from Imkaan which addresses violence against black and minority ethnic women and girls.

Tickets cost £70 per person, which includes lunch.

Leeway supports anyone experiencing domestic abuse in Norfolk and Waveney.

Visit www.leewaysupport.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists