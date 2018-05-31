Norwich cyclist hits the road to raise £700 for the MS Therapy Centre Norfolk

Nathan Cunning handing over the £700 sponsor money to Paul Ray, MS Therapy Centre manager. Archant

A Norwich man has cycled around Norfolk in memory of his sister and raised £700 for charity in the process.

On Sunday, July 1, Nathan Cunning from Lakenham took part in the Norwich Cycle Swarm.

Setting off from Norwich City Football Club in Carrow Road the 32-year-old’s 70-mile route took him through some of the county’s most picturesque towns and villages.

Initially hoping to raise £500 for the MS Therapy Centre Norfolk, the Asda security guard smashed his original target raising a grand total of £700.

Presenting the money to the centre which is based in Hurricane Way, Norwich, Mr Cunning said: “I lost my sister Susan to Multiple Sclerosis when she was only 54, so I wanted to raise money for this particular charity which helps so many people from across Norfolk who suffer from neurological conditions.

“The services and help they provide for these people and their families - is simply incredible.”