New vegetarian food hut to open at UEA

The Namaste team who are opening a new food hut on the UEA campus. Picture: Namaste Archant

A Norwich business will open its doors to the public at The Enterprise Centre on the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus.

Namaste India on Opie Street in 2012. Picture: Denise Bradley Namaste India on Opie Street in 2012. Picture: Denise Bradley

Namaste Hut will provide solely vegetarian and vegan food and drink.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of snacks to grab “on the go” as well as breakfast choices, salad bowls and hot options.

Vijay Jetani, director of Namaste, said: “We are very much looking forward to this new partnership. As a former graduate of Norwich Business School, it feels like a dream come true.

“We are hopeful that this partnership will be a leading example of low carbon footprint and modern ethos.”

Namaste is opening a new premises in The Enterprise Centre on the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus. Picture: Namaste Namaste is opening a new premises in The Enterprise Centre on the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus. Picture: Namaste

Namaste currently have five premises, including restaurants and a family-run hotel.

Having experienced such rapid expansion in the last eight years, Namaste is also synonymous with the entrepreneurial spirit of The Enterprise Centre community.

Fearn Ainsworth, commercial services manager for The Enterprise Centre,said: “We feel that Namaste is a great fit for the building community and UEA and we are delighted to be leading the way in sustainable catering and hospitality.”

To celebrate its launch, Namaste is offering a month of exciting launch events.

Namaste Hut will open to the public on September 10.