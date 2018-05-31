Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community choir holds First World War competition for children

PUBLISHED: 09:01 19 August 2018

St Remigius Church at Hethersett where the concert will be held. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

St Remigius Church at Hethersett where the concert will be held. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A choir is running a competition for school children as part of centenary celebrations for the end of the First World War.

Mulbarton Community Choir want students to write new words to Song of Liberty, a poem set to Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No.4.

There are two categories, primary and secondary, and the winners will hear their lyrics read out during Mulbarton Community Choir’s Remembrance concert on November 10 in St Remigius’ Church, Hethersett.

Thanks to a South Norfolk Council grant, category winners will receive £25 and two tickets to the concert. The winner’s school will also receive a book.

The overall winner, announced at the concert, will win another £25 and have their song performed by the choir.

Closing date is 5pm on October 19 and entries submitted to mcc-competition@outlook.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists