Mousehold South Allotment Association win top prize in Norwich in Bloom

Mousehold South Allotment Association have won the Community Gardens and Growing Projects award at this year's Norwich in Bloom. Picture: David Reid Archant

An allotment association has been awarded with a top prize in this year’s Norwich in Bloom.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mousehold South Allotment Association have won the Community Gardens and Growing Projects award in this year’s Norwich in Bloom.

The group’s entry was made up of 20 plots, cared for by a range of people brought together by the sense of community at the organisation. The idea around the project was to encourage those who don’t participate in physical activity or who have a disability to get involved in gardening and vegetable growing.

David Reid, chairman of Mousehold South Allotment Association said: “We have been lucky to have vice chairman Michael Lansdell and Daniel Bradley who together have organised the plots this year.

“Their efforts and guidance have secured first place.”

The association will be awarded its prize by Lord Mayor Martin Schmierer at the Norwich in Bloom celebrations on Friday, July 27.