Motorcycle and car crash at Norwich junction
PUBLISHED: 08:39 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:22 07 August 2018
Hall Road in Norwich is currently blocked at the junction of Queens Road after a crash between a motorcycle and a car.
The junction at Hall Road is blocked after a crash between a car and motorcycle (Image: Google Maps)
Police were called to the scene shortly after 8am, and highways have been called due to fuel spilling into the road.
The East of England Ambulance Service are also on the scene, but it the motorcyclist is not believed to have sustained serious injury after the collision with a Volkswagen Scirocco.
A collision occurred at the junction of Hall Road and Queens Road this morning. Picture: Submitted
An ambulance and police cars attended the scene. Picture: Submitted
