Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Trio of morning crashes on roads around Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:27 30 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:24 30 July 2018

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Rush hour traffic on the NDR is partly blocked after a crash near a roundabout this morning.

The accident happened at the Salhouse Road roundabout and motorists travelling towards Postwick have been affected.

Elsewhere in the county a collision in Tasburgh has partly blocked the A140 junction with Fairstead Lane.

There are also reports of a crash at the University of East Anglia on University Drive, Norwich.

To keep updated on Norfolk’s roads visit the EDP live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists