Trio of morning crashes on roads around Norwich
PUBLISHED: 08:27 30 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:24 30 July 2018
Rush hour traffic on the NDR is partly blocked after a crash near a roundabout this morning.
The accident happened at the Salhouse Road roundabout and motorists travelling towards Postwick have been affected.
Elsewhere in the county a collision in Tasburgh has partly blocked the A140 junction with Fairstead Lane.
There are also reports of a crash at the University of East Anglia on University Drive, Norwich.
