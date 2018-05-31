Trio of morning crashes on roads around Norwich

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Rush hour traffic on the NDR is partly blocked after a crash near a roundabout this morning.

The accident happened at the Salhouse Road roundabout and motorists travelling towards Postwick have been affected.

Elsewhere in the county a collision in Tasburgh has partly blocked the A140 junction with Fairstead Lane.

There are also reports of a crash at the University of East Anglia on University Drive, Norwich.

