Money from carers’ charity walk donated to celebrate Norfolk Day

James Bagge celebrates the completion of his Walking4Norfolk event which raised £62000. From left, Helen Tuttle, relationship co-ordinator Norfolk Community Foundation; Charles Watt, High Sheriff; Anna Kasket, PR campaign; Jay Page, WI and Carers Matters Norfolk; and Claire Cullens, chief executive NCF. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Thousands of pounds will be donated to Norfolk’s army of unpaid carers.

The money - £62,000 - was raised by former High Sheriff of Norfolk James Bagge who walked 1,500 miles from King’s Lynn to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

It took 79 days for the 65-year-old to complete the gruelling journey.

He wanted to raise £60,000 and his final donation was given to the Norfolk Community Foundation which will be distributed to carers.

The cheque was presented in the run up to the first-ever Norfolk Day.

Mr Bagge said: “The money is wonderful but it is the recognition for carers which really counts.”

The fund, administered by the Norfolk Community Foundation, will be inviting applications for grants to support respite and other initiatives to support carers.

To donate visit search Walking4Norfolk on www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/giving