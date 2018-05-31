Search

Missing city centre bus shelters to be replaced

PUBLISHED: 16:49 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:07 09 August 2018

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant

Two missing bus shelters in Norwich city centre are to be restored next month.

However, the company responsible for their repairs could not say how long they were out of action for.

The city’s bus shelters are provided and maintained by a company called Clear Channel, which offers advertising space on the shelters.

However, two of these - on Magdalen Street - have been missing for some time after being damaged and brought in for repairs.

Clear Channel though, would not confirm just how long they have been out of commission.

A spokesman said: “We work closely with all our partner councils to ensure any shelters that get damaged beyond repair are removed within 24 hours of being reported.

“We can confirm the shelters on Magdalen Street are currently scheduled to be rebuilt in early September.”

However, on being asked to confirm exactly when the damages were reported, the spokesman said: “There is no further information to share”.

