Missing man found in Norwich, police confirm

Joseph Lettense. Photo: Suffolk police Suffolk police

A missing Ipswich man has been found in Norwich, police have confirmed.

Officers asked for help to track down Joseph Lettense after the 42-year-old left his home address in Ipswich on Monday, July 23.

But they said on Sunday evening that Mr Lettense had been found in Norwich on Friday, July 27.

They thanked the public for their help with the appeal.