Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Unusual visitors brighten care home residents’ day

PUBLISHED: 16:02 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:02 21 August 2018

Residents at Thomas Tawell House in Norwich meet the visiting miniature donkeys. Photo: NNAB

Residents at Thomas Tawell House in Norwich meet the visiting miniature donkeys. Photo: NNAB

Archant

Residents at Norwich care home for visually-impaired people had two very unusual visitors this week.

Residents at Thomas Tawell House in Norwich meet the visiting miniature donkeys. Photo: NNABResidents at Thomas Tawell House in Norwich meet the visiting miniature donkeys. Photo: NNAB

The two tiny donkeys, named Saffron and Pippin, were stroked, brushed and fed by residents at the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind’s Thomas Tawell House.

Pippin was escorted around the home itself to visit residents who were unable to get outside.

The two hour visit was organised by charity Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

Its donkeys are transported across the region to care homes, voluntary organisations and community groups with the aim of helping people with their wellbeing.

“You could sense the general wellbeing the animals brought to the home,” said NNAB chief executive Gina Dormer.

“The visit was wonderful, and part of our ongoing programme to help our residents lead active and fulfilling lives.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Video: WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Pink help Norwich man propose

Pink in the video helping Elliot propose to his girlfriend. Picture: Elliot Holman

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists